By J.H. OSBORNE
I had the distinct pleasure and honor a couple of weeks ago to visit with Pal Barger to talk about his 90th birthday, which is today. I hadn’t gotten to visit with Pal (and marvel at the utter coolness of his home) in a while. Too long a while.
I thought given the circumstances of the times, my best hope was for a phone interview. But he said, “Come on over.”
So I did, wearing a mask and meeting him and daughter Christy in the home’s garage with one garage door left open. We sat far enough apart to meet social distancing guidelines.
Well, Pal, Christy and I did. Skoby, Pal’s dog, stays with Pal. For more of our two-hours-plus meeting, Skoby curled up by Pal’s feet or under his chair. As you can see from the photo published with this column, Skoby stayed by Pal’s side even when Pal, at my request, got behind the wheel of his 1930 Model A Ford.
Not only did I not mind sitting in the garage for most of our time together, but I enjoyed it. Pal’s garage is not ... typical. I’d eat off the floor. But Pal wouldn’t like the mess. My point is Pal’s garage is spotless and organized ... and interesting with its wall of art, much of which is portraits of Barger family members.
Pal asked if I wanted something to drink, and I said, “Water would be nice.” Christy brought me two bottles of chilled water with the Pal’s Sudden Service logo. There’s that attention to detail that Pal, the man, is known for. We had a great time talking about Pal’s life. Much of what we touched on is published in “90 Things about Pal Barger” elsewhere in the Times News today.
I asked Pal the unoriginal question, “What’s your secret to making it to 90?”
“Just don’t die,” he deadpanned back. And then we all laughed.
He’s lived through each decade since the 1930s, enjoying life through changing times all the while. The Great Depression. The war years (World War II) of the 1940s. The romanticized postwar America of the 1950s. The Space Age, the psychedelic “swinging” 1960s. The polyester “Me Decade” of the 1970s. The ’80s. The ’90s. The turn of the millennium. 9/11 (Pal has a longtime special connection to New York City).
Over all that time Pal has undertaken many business ventures — from peddling his homegrown garden produce as a young boy to working for his parents to starting his own fast-food empire. The latter continues to flourish today, and he says it’s the business legacy he’s most proud of. In the 1960s he pioneered the dinner theater concept for our region, opening The Olde West, which featured state of the art stage design and equipment and brought Broadway-trained professional actors in full-scale productions of popular plays to area residents for many years. In the 1970s he became successor to his parents, taking over and expanding Skoby’s restaurant into “a department store of dining rooms” as Skoby’s World.
So, what are his best memories? Was any period of his life, so far, “best?”
“All the years have been good,” Pal said. “If I had it all to do over again, I’d do it just the same way, I believe.”
What are his plans for the future?
Pal said he’s going to relax and enjoy all the wonderful things he’s got to show for his life’s work, so far.
I told him I was glad to hear that, but I can’t help but suspect he has goals and plans and more on his plate than just a chili bun (his favorite item from the Pal’s menu). I asked him to pencil me in for a follow-up interview in 10 years.
I asked several people for their own memories or insights about Pal.
My friend Vicki Cooper Trammell is the reason I’ve long been able to remember Pal’s birthday.
A longtime Skoby’s employee, Vicki’s first day on the job happened to be Pal’s birthday. She admitted she was green with envy that I’d been over to visit with him. When Pal asked me about her that day I told him she had been wanting to drop by. “She’s welcome anytime. We can visit just like this (social distancing, open door, etc.) anytime. She’s a great gal. I’m glad you and she are so close.”
“I started working for Pal on his birthday, Aug. 23, 1982,” Vicki told me later. “He is a jokester, extremely generous, and loyal. I learned more from Pal than all my years of college. I wish i had met him sooner so I could have loved and learned from him longer! Happy birthday, Pal. Thanks for everything!”
Vicki called me a couple of nights ago to tell me another former Skoby’s employee, Dwight Hambrick, wanted to share his first meeting with Pal. When Dwight was seeking a job at Skoby’s, Pal asked him to come to dinner and bring a date if he’d like, because Pal planned on having a date with him (this was pre-Sharon). Dwight arrived with “Sophonda” (not her real name) and they were led by a hostess to one of Skoby’s private rooms. They were greeted there by Pal and introductions ensued. Pal introduced himself and his date. Dwight introduced himself and his date, using complete names, first and last. Pal to Dwight’s date: “Can I call you Sophonda?” Her reply: “Yes, of course.” Pal: “Well, what’s your number?”
“I didn’t know what to think,” Dwight said. “My first thought was, ‘Whoa, is he hitting on my date?’ I wondered if it was a test to see how I would react. But I quickly realized as my ‘job interview’ continued that Pal just liked to cut up and have fun. Pal made work interesting and fun. He pushed you to be better and believe you could be better. But you could have fun, too.”
Dennis Phillips and Pal have been friends for about as long as I’ve been alive. Long before I knew who Phillips was in any other context, I knew he was friends with Pal.
“During the approximately 50 years I have known Pal, we have made many memories, some outstanding, some very good and some that can’t be talked about,” Phillips told me via email. “My most notable are the trips we have taken and the generosity he displayed to our city during my 10 years as mayor. The carousel, the D-B scoreboard, the automotive center at Northeast State, the Miracle Field and his never-ending support of our students in need of financial assistance are just a handful of things he has supported throughout the years. Pal, thanks for all you do, but most of all thanks for your unwavering friendship. Let’s do this again for your 100th.”
Last, but not least, I’ve saved my favorite FOP (Friends of Pal) commentary for the finale.
Randy Webb is one of Pal’s closest and longest-known friends.
“The definition of friendship is kindness, generosity, loyalty, honesty and, very importantly, having fun,” Webb messaged me. “Another word for Pal is fun. Pal’s enduring affection for his friends has been expressed in various heartfelt and fun ways. For me, Pal has left many memorable and as well as fun footprints on my heart. To Pal: True friends are never apart. Maybe in distance, but never in heart.”