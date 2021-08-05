The Kingsport Times News is co-hosting a blood drive with Marsh Regional Blood Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the newspaper’s offices at 701 Lynn Garden Drive.
Marsh will provide donors with a T-shirt.
Additionally, meet members of the Times News staff, including summer intern Audrey Shuppert.
Shuppert is shepherding through a special video project to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorists attacks.
The Times News invites readers to share their memories on camera. This will be a unique opportunity to remember how the events of Sept. 11 hit home in and around Kingsport and to document individual experiences in a meaningful way.
Shuppert, a 2020 Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate, is studying broadcast journalism and documentary at Chapman University in California.