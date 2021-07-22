NORTON — Firewood permit holders can gather firewood at the U.S. Forest Service’s Hanging Rock Day Use Area in Scott County during August.
Clinch District Ranger Michele Davalos said, while day use areas are not usually open for firewood gathering, permit holders will be able to gather previously cut wood from hazardous tree removal in that area.
“I appreciate help from our firewood gatherers in removing this excess downed wood from the recreation site,” said Davalos. “This is a win-win opportunity.”
Hanging Rock is located approximately four miles northeast of Dungannon on State Route 72.
Firewood permits may be obtained by calling the Clinch Ranger District Office at (276) 679-8370 and leaving a message.
Although the Clinch Ranger District Office remains temporarily closed due to the impacts of COVID-19, district staff monitor and respond to public voicemail.
Firewood permits are $20 each and allow the holder to collect up to six cords of firewood. A cord of firewood is typically a stack measuring 4 feet x 4 feet x 8 feet (i.e., 128 cubic feet).
Individuals buying a permit need to present a driver’s license or other form of picture identification at the time of purchase. District Office staff are making appointments and meeting permit-purchasers in the parking lot for this purpose. If more convenient, an individual can conduct the transaction by mail and include a copy of the required document.
The firewood permit must be in the woodcutter’s possession when cutting and gathering firewood. Woodcutters are reminded to take precautions for their safety, including checking weather conditions; telling someone where you are going and when you will return; bringing emergency supplies including water and a first-aid kit; and watching out for the safety of others in the surrounding area.