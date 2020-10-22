WISE — Oct. 31 may mean trick-or-treat for kids but it also means the last day to cast an early in-person vote before Election Day in Virginia.
The next two Saturdays — Oct. 24 and 31 — will augment regular Monday-Friday office hours at all Southwest Virginia general registrar’s offices as voters continue to beat the Election Day rush to cast their ballots. Wise County Registrar Allison Robbins said Wednesday that Friday, Oct. 23, means another deadline — the last day to request an absentee ballot.
“Absentee ballot requests must be in the registrars’ hands by close of business Friday,” Robbins said, “not postmarked by Friday or in the mail. Absentee voters also can request ballots in-person, by fax or online via the state Department of Elections portal.”
Online absentee ballot requests, unlike office requests, can be made by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Robbins said. The Virginia Department of Elections citizen portal (www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/) includes instructions for and a page to apply for a ballot.
Scott County Registrar Mike Edwards said early voting and absentee ballot request activity has been steady, although ballot requests are tapering off as the deadline approaches. He said about 2,400 people have voted in-person or requested ballots — about 16.5% of the county’s 14,577 active voters. Norton Registrar Marie Muir said 610 voters have voted early or requested ballots — more than a quarter of the city’s 2,220 active voters, while Lee County Registrar Patsy Burchett has seen a total of 1,811 early voters and ballot requests — almost 13% of county voters.
While numbers were not immediately available on Wednesday, Wise County has seen more than 3,000 of its 22,214 voters vote early or request ballots — more than 13%.
Burchett said absentee voters need to put their ballots in the mail as soon as possible to ensure delivery before close of voting Nov. 3, but she said at least one voter saw speedy overseas mail service.
“I got a ballot from Korea that we mailed,” Burchett said. “They mailed it Oct. 15 and we got it today.”
Edwards said the only option for early voting after Oct. 31 is limited to voters encountering emergencies or work situations preventing them from voting on Election Day. According to the state Department of Elections, those emergencies include:
• You must be either an officer of election who was assigned after 12:00 pm on the Saturday before the election to work in a precinct other than your own; or
• You had an obligation arise after 12:00 pm on the Saturday before the election due either to; 1) your business, profession, or occupation; 2) the hospitalization of you or a member of your immediate family; or 3) the death of a member of your immediate family
Emergency ballots must be cast by 2 p.m. the day before Election Day.
One good reason to cast an early ballot is health, all four registrars said.
“A voter cannot be turned away from the polls for not wearing a mask,” Muir said. “We will offer them a mask or ask if they prefer to have help voting curbside, but we will not refuse them is they come to the polls. All of our election officials will be wearing masks.”
“We certainly would encourage people to wear masks for their health and safety,” Edwards said.
With registrars and staff working on Halloween, Robbins said voters will not get candy but they will get an “I Voted” sticker.”
“You can bring us candy,” Robbins added with a laugh.
Registrar’s office hours, locations and phone numbers are:
Norton:
Weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Oct. 23 and 31, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
201 Park Ave. NE (Norton Community Center), (276) 679-1162
Lee County:
Weekdays, 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.; Oct. 23 and 31, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
133 School Board Place, Jonesville, (276) 346-7780
Scott County:
Weekdays, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.; Oct. 23 and 31, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
382 Jones St. # 102, Gate City, (276) 386-3843
Wise County:
Weekdays, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Oct. 23 and 31, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
5607 Patriot Drive (Wise County Justice Center); satellite voting station at Big Stone Gap Town Hall, (276) 328-8331