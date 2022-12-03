WISE — Assistant Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Brett Hall swapped duties with his boss on Friday as he took the oath as the new Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Hall, who ran unopposed in a November special election to fill the remaining year of Chuck Slemp III’s term, was sworn in at Wise County Circuit Court as interim Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis took the oath as Hall’s chief deputy prosecutor.
Slemp left in January 2022 to take a post as deputy Virginia attorney general, and Davis became interim county prosecutor. Hall’s term runs through Dec. 31, 2023, as all four Wise County constitutional officers — Commonwealth’s Attorney, sheriff, commissioner of revenue and treasurer — are up for election in November.
“I thank Steve for everything he’s done for me in the past year,” said Hall. “We will continue to work together.”
Hall said 2023 already poses two challenges: the trials of James D. Buckland for allegedly shooting Norton Police Chief James Lane and of Michael D. White for allegedly murdering Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler in 2021.
“On a professional level, we’re going to have to roll up our sleeves because of the number of violent crimes,” said Hall. “Legally speaking, we’re also looking at a huge backlog in some of the forensic evidence and psychological evaluations in several cases.
“Generally, it seems like it all goes back to meth,” Hall said, referring to various violent and property crimes in the county and Norton. “There are good folks who just did something wrong, and there are people who are committing serious crimes, and we want to use our resources to focus on those serious crimes.”
Hall said he feels that some offenders may deserve help and a second chance, but those who are committing violent felonies should be prosecuted to the extent of the law.