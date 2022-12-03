Local news

WISE — Assistant Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Brett Hall swapped duties with his boss on Friday as he took the oath as the new Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Hall, who ran unopposed in a November special election to fill the remaining year of Chuck Slemp III’s term, was sworn in at Wise County Circuit Court as interim Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis took the oath as Hall’s chief deputy prosecutor.

