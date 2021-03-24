NORTON — Tazewell County businessman Travis Hackworth swept most precincts in the 38th state Senate district on Tuesday to fill the seat vacated in January by the death of A. Ben Chafin Jr.
In unofficial state Department of Election results posted on Tuesday, Hackworth won all but one locality in Tuesday’s special election by 17,943 votes to Buchwald’s 5,724. Buchwald won her residence, the city of Radford, 1,069 to 932.
Buchwald, a family/women’s health nurse practitioner, had served two terms on Radford City Council and ran in 2015 for the state 12th District Delegate’s seat. She also served on various professional and government boards and councils, including terms on the state Department of Professional and Occupational Regulations under Govs. Tim Kaine and Bob McDonnell.
The seat was vacated on Jan. 1 after Chafin, who served a partial term after a special election and one full term before re-election in 2019, died of complications from COVID-19.
Hackworth, during a poll visit in Norton on Tuesday, said he had already secured a constituent office on Park Avenue in Norton along with offices in Richlands and in Pulaski to serve both the center and outer areas of the 38th District. The district extends from Pulaski County, part of Montgomery County and Radford on its eastern end; across Bland, Buchanan, Russell, Tazewell, Smyth and Dickenson counties; and to Norton and eight precincts in Wise County.
“I want the 38th to know that we’ll be a working senator,” said Hackworth, a Tazewell County Board of Supervisors member now in his second term. “I look forward to bringing my 25 years of business experience and working with businesses and legislators.”
In a Zoom press conference after unofficial results had been posted, Buchwald said she was “overwhelmed” with the support she received from district residents during the campaign and said Tuesday’s winner needs to be aware of all of the district’s needs.
“I’ve been seeing women in this locality for 23 years,” Buchwald said, referring to her medical practice, “and there’s not a one that has ever, not once, mentioned a gun to me but every day they talk about access to health care, broadband, equity in education and the economy. And that’s something that the winner of the election needs to know.”
“There are no Democratic children,” Buchwald said. “There are no Republican children. There are children who need someone to fight for their education and for their health and the health of the overall district.”
Virginia Democratic Party Chair Susan Swecker said the 38th senate race represents the party’s commitment to other General Assembly races across the state, adding that, “we did not lose Democrats in Southwest Virginia overnight and we’re not going to get them back overnight.”
“But if we don’t show up and make the case, we have no chance,” Swecker said. “Laurie showed up in every nook and cranny of that district and made the case, and we’re so proud of her.”
“We would like to congratulate Sen.-Elect Travis Hackworth on his victory, and look forward to working with him in the Senate,” Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus spokesperson Jacqueline Hixson said on Tuesday.