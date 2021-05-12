KINGSPORT — Holston Habitat for Humanity broke ground this week on its 139th house in the Model City: a 1,440-square-foot residence on Ramsey Avenue.
It’s a project that’s been a long time coming for owners Joshua and Kathy Sullivan and their five kids.
“We’re excited for the fact we’re going to have a house big enough for our family,” said Joshua.
Kathy agreed, saying she and her husband are happy to have a yard for the kids to play in.
“We’re looking forward to having a safe place to raise our kids and call our own,” she said.
ABOUT THE NEW HOUSE
The Sullivans will be the 309th family served by Holston Habitat for Humanity. Their home will have five bedrooms and two baths and is being built to meet the size and needs of the family using materials and finishes that are easy and affordable to maintain.
The couple, who have five children under the age of 10, currently live in a three-bedroom, one-bath apartment on the western end of Kingsport.
The Sullivans have been working through the Habitat for Humanity program since 2019. Normally, the process to homeownership takes about 12 to 18 months, but because of the COVID outbreak, the project was delayed to this month.
Alanna Leonberg, the outreach and homeowner service manager for Holston Habitat for Humanity, said foundation work will begin this month and construction will start in June. The goal is to have the house finished by the end of August.
“We’re already packing, getting stuff put up for the move. We’re hoping to be in it before (November) so we can have Thanksgiving in our first home,” Joshua said.
HABITAT’S MISSION
Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to bring people together to build homes, community and hope. The Sullivans have to commit 500 volunteer hours toward the project, most of which Kathy has done at Habitat’s Restore in downtown Kingsport.
However, Habitat for Humanity still needs plenty of volunteers to help build the actual house, at least 2,000 hours of volunteer work. And you don’t have to be an expert at swinging a hammer or sawing a 2 by 4.
“Our site supervisors do an amazing job teaching inexperienced volunteers the skills they need to complete their assigned construction tasks,” said Steve Clark, construction manager for Holston Habitat. “They also do an equally good job of engaging experienced volunteers and putting their existing skills to work.”
Individuals or groups interested in volunteering on Joshua and Kathy’s house are encouraged to contact Volunteer Manager Mandy Penz at (423) 239-7689 ext. 801 or email volunteer@holstonhabitat.org.