KINGSPORT — People recovering from opioid addiction will soon have another place to go for help.
The Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority broke ground Friday for its new group home. The facility, dubbed the Slate House, will be for people recovering from opioid use disorder. Construction is set to begin in early summer.
The project is funded in part by a $500,000 Creating Homes Initiative-2 (CHI-2) grant from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, as well as additional backing from Bank of Tennessee.
“We have experienced success with the construction and management of similar homes in the past, and we are thankful for the opportunity to break ground on what will be our third group home to date,” said Sam Edwards, deputy director of the KHRA. “By increasing access and availability to recovery housing, we stand committed to our promise to transform and empower our community.”
The need for recovery housing has increased in recent years with opioid addiction and related deaths having quadrupled on a national level since 1999, according to a report from the CDC. Edwards said the Slate House aims to combat those rising numbers by providing a safe, supportive and structured living environment for members within the Kingsport community.
“Having the safety and security of a place to call home can be that final piece of help a person needs to get their life back on track as they recover from drug addiction,” said Katie Moore, the THDA Industry and Government Affairs liaison. “As the state’s housing finance agency, THDA realizes the importance of projects like this one and the work being done by KHRA to provide housing for those in recovery.”
Construction is anticipated to last six months and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be scheduled upon completion. Residents of the home will be referred from local treatment facilities and tenants will receive ongoing case management.
Tennessee offers assistance to state residents who are struggling with addiction. If you or a loved one are experiencing substance abuse issues and need help accessing resources, call the Tennessee REDLINE at (800) 889-9789.