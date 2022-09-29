The historic Bush Mill on Amos Branch near Nickelsville will host Bush Mill Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can watch corn meal being ground and apple butter being cooked while enjoying a hot meal and music.
Doug McGlothlin and Denise Carter, left, of Albemarle County, Virginia stopped by for an unexpected tour of the Bush Mill near Nickelsville as Glen Broadwater, center, and Ed Seiber explained the mill’s workings.
The historic Bush Mill on Amos Branch near Nickelsville will host Bush Mill Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can watch corn meal being ground and apple butter being cooked while enjoying a hot meal and music.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
Doug McGlothlin and Denise Carter, left, of Albemarle County, Virginia stopped by for an unexpected tour of the Bush Mill near Nickelsville as Glen Broadwater, center, and Ed Seiber explained the mill’s workings.
NICKELSVILLE — Even if the weather is rainy on Saturday, you can get hot food, entertainment and a taste of Scott County history.
Bush Mill Day, hosted by the Nickelsville Ruritan Club, is the annual workout for the 126-year-old water-driven grist mill two miles outside Nickelsville. Club President Ed Seiber and Vice President Glen Broadwater have been getting the mill ready to do what it has been doing since 1896 — grind corn into meal.
“We grind about 800 pounds of corn for Bush Mill Day,” Broadwater said as he and Seiber checked the drive from the mill’s 30-foot diameter wheel to the shaft, wooden gears, wheels and belt drive. From all of that mechanical rig, two European-sourced millstones will grind the corn that has been gathering for weeks and turn it into corn meal.
“I’m the miller,” Broadwater said.
“And I’m in charge of cooking the apple butter,” Seiber added.
Visitors to Bush Mill Day will be able to get a pound of corn meal for a $6 donation and sample fresh-cooked apple butter, and see it being made.
A mill has been on the current site since 1831, Broadwater said, and the existing mill was built after the original one burned in 1895.
Before Bush Mill stopped regular operations in the 1950s, its operators ground flour and corn meal, Broadwater said. Much of the flour milling equipment remains in the mill, he said, although only corn is ground once a year now.
With help from the Virginia Tobacco Commission and a Virginia Department of Transportation grant for tourism improvements along state roads, Bush Mill got a renovated foundation and restored structure.
Broadwater said the current mill has undergone renovations to the foundation and its millpond, which drives the wheel to produce 30 horsepower before emptying into Amos Branch under the mill.
Bush Mill Day runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Ruritan Club Secretary June Flanary said visitors to Bush Mill Day can expect hourly entertainment starting at 11 a.m. with the Mason Dixon Boys, followed by Roger Collins, Morgan Culbertson and Jacob Woodruff.
Saturday’s menu includes: brown beans with meal from the mill; polish sausage; hot dogs; desserts and drinks.