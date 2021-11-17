WISE — Members of the area’s law enforcement agencies spent much of Tuesday coming to grips with the fatal shooting of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler, a day after his body was brought back to the town.
Several counseling and stress help programs came to bear in Wise County to help deputies, officers and first responders deal with the impact of Chandler’s death. Wise County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Teresa Meade said deputies and first responders are receiving services from the state Department of Criminal Justice Services, the Southwest Emergency Medical Services’ Regional Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Team and the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance program.
The Billy Graham Evangelical Association sent a van with chaplains to join the WCSD’s weekly devotional meeting on Tuesday, Meade said. The group was to join local clergy at Glamorgan Church on U.S. Route 23 in Wise for a community Back the Blue reception.
Wise County commonwealth’s attorney spokesperson Jessica Hood said the various counseling services are available to all first responders impacted by Saturday’s incident and will be private and closed.
Congressman Morgan Griffith, R-9th, had recognition of Chandler read into the Congressional Record on Monday, including a recounting of his life as a Powell Valley High School graduate and football player, his service as a town firefighter starting in 2015, and his two years with the police department.
“The death of Officer Chandler is a grievous loss to the Commonwealth of Virginia, Wise County, and the Town of Big Stone Gap,” Griffith stated. “I mourn his loss, yet I am grateful that he and the other men and women of law enforcement step forward to protect us knowing full well the risks they face.”
A public funeral service will be held on Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at UVA Wise’s David J. Prior Convocation Center, with Virginia Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares speaking.
Authorities were tight-lipped Tuesday about the status of a South Carolina man apprehended in the wake of Saturday’s shooting.
Kingsport police arrested Michael Donivan White, 33, of Cross, on Saturday in connection with Chandler’s death. He waived extradition during a Sullivan County magistrate hearing Sunday and was taken back to Virginia Monday afternoon.
White was not listed among Southwest Virginia Regional Jail inmates Tuesday, according to the authority’s website.
Hood said no other information would be released Tuesday.