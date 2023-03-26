KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Greenbelt continues to be a shining light throughout the region.
The swinging bridge at Riverfront Park opened once again last year after being closed due to cracks being found. Pedestrians can now swing their way to Domtar Park.
This year, the city is set for several maintenance projects on the park, and the city is making sure it is keeping the beautiful park even more beautiful.
City officials said the greenbelt is an important part of the “package” presented to potential newcomers and business that visibly demonstrates that Kingsport is a highly attractive place to live, work and play. Combined with our other parks and Bays Mountain, the city ranks highly in the nation for walking, recreation opportunities and “livability.”
The Greenbelt is a 10-mile walkway that wanders through diverse ecosystems along its path, following the South Fork of the Holston River, along with Reedy Creek.
Those who travel its pathway will see river views, wetlands, grasses and even waterfalls.
The path also has a variety of wildlife including ducks, geese, wild turkey, a host of other birds and deer.
More than 100 species of birds can be found along the banks of the river and creek.
The Kingsport Greenbelt has been a work of love and passion and has evolved and expanded over many years.
The first entity of the Greenbelt was in the 1970s when Riverfront Park and the Boatyard were developed. Later, in 1989, the city developed a master plan for the linear park. The idea was to build a walkway that connected the east and west ends of Kingsport.
In 1988, the Greenbelt Advisory Committee was established to help oversee and promote the walkway. Over the years, the Greenbelt has seen a variety of improvements with one of the latest being the opening of the Boardwalk.
Park officials say about 500 people walk the trail every day. There are more than eight parking areas that lead to the Greenbelt, along with a variety of restroom areas, bicycle repair stations, picnic tables and benches.