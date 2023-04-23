KINGSPORT — A celebration of art is on full display this weekend in the Model City.
Packed into the Kingsport Farmers Market Saturday were artists and crafters with paintings, jewelry and woodworking lining the indoor area of the space.
“We are thrilled,” Bonnie Macdonald, board member for Engage Kingsport, said. “We are absolutely thrilled.”
Engage Kingsport, along with the Kingsport Office of Cultural Affairs and four other nonprofits, helped create and hold the first Greatest of All Time, or GOAT, Festival, which started Friday and concludes Sunday.
A preview party was held Friday night and the showing officially kicked off Saturday morning.
More than 30 arts and craft vendors were on hand. There were also art demonstrations, public arts programs and 10 painted, full-size fiberglass goats, paying homage to the goats grazing on Cement Hill.
Macdonald said the organizers even brought in baby goats Saturday morning.
“We thought that was a great, fun thing to celebrate,” she said.
She said the COVID pandemic had it shut down most all arts and crafts shows. So this was the first opportunity to bring people together and “celebrate the arts.”
Partners for the event included Create Appalachia, the Inventor Center, Kingsport Arts Guild and Downtown Kingsport Association.
“This weekend is all about a celebration of the arts,” Macdonald said.
The event will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
