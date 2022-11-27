KINGSPORT — Virginia Long was a young mother when she first turned to the Salvation Army for assistance. Now, three generations and more than 30 years later, she finds herself there yet again — this time to help make Christmas a little brighter for her great-grandchildren.

The 72-year-old Kingsport woman is raising four children, the oldest of whom is 17, one of them with special needs, each of them relying on her for food, shelter, and stability.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Associate Editor

Carmen serves as associate editor at the Kingsport Times News and coordinates the Sports Live tweet team program.

Recommended for you