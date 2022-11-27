Seventy-two-year-old Virginia Long, right, shares her Kingsport home with 17-year-old Keith, not pictured, as well as three of her great-grandchildren: from left, Khali, 10; Daceon, 3; and Lovandrade, 11.
KINGSPORT — Virginia Long was a young mother when she first turned to the Salvation Army for assistance. Now, three generations and more than 30 years later, she finds herself there yet again — this time to help make Christmas a little brighter for her great-grandchildren.
The 72-year-old Kingsport woman is raising four children, the oldest of whom is 17, one of them with special needs, each of them relying on her for food, shelter, and stability.
“It’s hard. I’ll tell you that,” said Virginia, who’ll turn 73 on Dec. 8. “I wouldn’t be able to get my great-grandkids’ clothing, food, or much else, if it wasn’t for the Salvation Army. I can call the Salvation Army up, and they’re there for me. They keep me on track.”
Virginia, who has her own health issues to contend with, didn’t plan on having children to raise this late in life. But she’s learned things don’t always go the way you plan.
Nearly 17 years ago, Virginia took in an infant her grandchildren told her about. “He’s no kin to me, but he’s been with me since he was 4 months old,” Virginia said of Keith.
“His mother was friends with my grandchildren. … When she told me who had (her baby), I knew it was bad and told her to go get him and bring him to me. He was in bad shape. He didn’t have any clothes. His baby bottle was sour, like buttermilk. I knew I had to take care of him.” Virginia worked to gain legal custody and has cared for him ever since.
Now, with one granddaughter in federal prison and another battling a drug problem, Virginia shares her home with Keith, now 17, and three of her great-grandchildren: Lovandrade, 11; Khali, 10; and Daceon, 3.
Virginia says there are days she’s not sure how she musters the energy. “I don’t have any other choice. I don’t want them to go into foster homes, so I do the best I can by them,” she said. “I ain’t going to lie. It’s hard.
“Since the price of food went up so much, food is really hard for me. That’s probably the hardest thing right now,” she said.
The grocery gift card she’ll receive through the Angel Tree program will help offset some of the family’s food costs during the holidays.
“I appreciate everything they do for me. I really do,” Virginia said of the Salvation Army and the agencies and individuals who support it. “I don’t know what I’d do without it.”
Since 1973, the Times News Rescue Fund has helped provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need at Christmastime. The Rescue Fund is dependent on the generosity of Times News readers.
Tax-deductible donations, which can be made in memory of a loved one, can be sent to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN, 37660. Donations can also be made online at rescuefund.timesnews.net.