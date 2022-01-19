Local organizations in Hawkins and Hancock counties are eligible to apply for a mini-grant from Connections Network to help meet needs in their communities.
The grant is open to nonprofits, faith-based groups, service organizations and charities.
“Our local organizations and service groups provide valuable services to the residents of Hawkins and Hancock County,” said Grant Program Coordinator Dr. Jodi Southerland. “The Community Collaboration Mini-Grants Program will help these organizations improve and serve our community.”
The program is intended to serve as a flexible funding source to help local charities and organizations create new approaches to address difficulties in the community.
According to Southerland, “The mini-grants program promotes the value of partnerships in creating sustainable change. Effective partnerships leverage the strengths of each partner. Widening the net of resources can expand the reach of the program in the community and lead to better outcomes.”
Connections Network was created to support local leaders and their organizations by working collaboratively to form thriving communities in Hawkins and Hancock counties. Connections Network believes that the grants will help encourage community-serving organizations and service groups to work together.
Eligible groups are required to address one or more of the following focus areas: social isolation/social support, food security, quality of life, and older adults or adults with disabilities.
Applicants can request a maximum of $2,000. The program plans to award $24,000 in total.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Feb. 28, and the chosen recipients will be notified by April 1. The grant must be used by March 31, 2023.
The projects that are selected will be based upon the recommendations of a four-member review committee and the amount of money available.
This project is supported by a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Culture of Health Leaders program.