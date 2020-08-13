JOHNSON CITY — The Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness has received a $50,000 grant to help homeless Tri-Cities residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds were awarded by the Tennessee Housing Development Agency through a COVID-19 Supplemental Funding to Continuums of Care Grant. The grant will allow ARCH to purchase and distribute food and basic sanitizing necessities to organizations working with the region’s homeless population.
The grant was one of seven THDA awarded to Continuums of Care throughout the state.
“For many Tennesseans, the pandemic has transitioned everyday struggles into nearly unbearable circumstances,” said THDA Executive Director Ralph Perrey. “It’s during these times that we must all come together to help one another. THDA is happy to be able to provide assistance that will help keep someone’s mind from one less problem.”
ARCH Executive Director Anne Cooper said the grant funding will allow the nonprofit to serve homeless shelters in eight Northeast Tennessee counties by providing them with meals and sanitary supplies.
“THDA really stepped up by providing this funding,” Cooper said. “Once we got the word about the funding, we immediately set out to order food and supplies so the organizations we work with would have them. It was a real lifesaver in a time when there was no other funding, so it really saved us and was an excellent use of the money.”
Cooper said the grant funds enabled ARCH to purchase food for shelters and soup kitchens in its eight-county service area and will also be used to distribute sanitary supplies like hand sanitizer and masks to nearly two dozen entities that serve the homeless.
ARCH is a local planning body that coordinates housing and services funding for homeless families and individuals in Washington, Carter, Unicoi, Sullivan, Greene, Johnson, Hawkins and Hancock counties. For more information on ARCH and its services, visit www.appalachianhomeless.org.
THDA’s Covid-19 Supplemental CoC Grant is awarded to nonprofits, public housing authorities and local governments to support a CoC-wide response to reduce the risk of transmission of the coronavirus within the homeless community.