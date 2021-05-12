BIG STONE GAP — A $9,900 state Abandoned Mine Land grant will cover drainage repair from old mining near three Wise County homes.
The Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy announced the work, which will install French drains and divert water to a drainage system in the Multay Lane area near Guest River Road and Powell River Road.
Lesa Baker, project manager with DMME, said work will start shortly on the drainage, which poses safety and environmental issues. Three homes will benefit from the project, Baker said.
“This project is one of many that makes a big difference in the lives of our residents that live in these coal-impacted communities,” said Baker. “DMME’s work is evident in the safety and environmental improvements for thousands of people that find themselves in harm’s way due to historic coal mining.”