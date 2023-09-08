Local News Graphic

Grandparents of all ages are invited to the 2023 National Grandparents Day Luncheon in Kingsport.

The free event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 in the Douglass Room at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Community Center, 301 Louis St.


