featured Grandparents Day luncheon scheduled for Sunday in Kingsport Sep 8, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Grandparents of all ages are invited to the 2023 National Grandparents Day Luncheon in Kingsport.The free event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 in the Douglass Room at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Community Center, 301 Louis St.The menu will consist of homemade chicken vegetable soup, crackers, grilled cheese sandwiches, a drink and dessert.There will be door prizes for the oldest grandparent, the youngest grandparent, and the grandparent who traveled the farthest to attend the event.Good food, good fun, good fellowship, all to celebrate the great grandparents in our lives! For more information, contact Johnnie Mae Swagerty, 423-429-7553.The Grandparents Luncheon is sponsored by the New Vision Youth Group, Kingsport Parks and Recreation and the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority. Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Grandparents Day Food New Vision Youth LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Tusculum president visits Sullivan East High Friday Grandparents Day luncheon scheduled for Sunday in Kingsport Kingsport celebrates acquiring two fire engines in ceremony Editorial: School boards should have taxing authority Boone students recognized at state 4-H roundup West Ridge pool consultant to be hired; Sullivan school board changes leadership Local Events