WISE — Four employees at the Wise Goodwill Store put its name to work when a customer fell to a heart attack on Tuesday.
Store manager Dana Milk, employees Autumn Greene and Priscilla Lawson and visiting Bristol Commons store manager Cathy Lane worked as a team to perform CPR on the woman for almost 20 minutes before resuscitating her.
Milk said a cashier saw the woman was acting odd when she was in the store shortly after opening.
“I went up front and was going to greet her and see if I could help her with anything,” Milk said, “and at that point she was having a hard time standing and struggling to stay on her feet.”
After she, Greene and Lane got the woman seated in a wheelchair at the front of the store, Milk went to the store office to call 911 and came back to see the woman turning gray and not breathing.
“Her face already turned gray and her lips and fingertips were blue,” Lane said. “She didn’t have a pulse.”
Lawson; Greene, who was a certified nursing assistant; and Lane, a former Sullivan County corrections officer, immediately began CPR.
“(Lawson) started mouth-to-mouth without any protective mask or breathing tube and I started chest compressions,” said Lane. “When Autumn came back up, I had her take over compressions and we alternated when one of us got tired.”
Greene said she stopped for a second when she saw what was happening, but her training took over.
“I was calm and I knew what to do,” Greene said. “It seemed like it all happened in just a minute or two.”
“It was about 15 to 20 minutes,” Milk added. “It felt like two hours.”
Milk and Lane both said that a customer went to their car and came back with a mask so Lawson could resume rescue breathing.
Another customer helped check the woman’s pulse while Milk helped Lawson keep the mask tight on the woman as Lawson worked with Lane and Greene.
Wise Police Officer Grant Kilgore and Wise County Deputy Joe Martin arrived and helped the four as they continued CPR until emergency medical workers arrived.
“(The officer) told us to keep doing CPR,” Lane said. “Just as Priscilla blew her last breath, we saw the woman’s chest rise and we stopped to see if she was breathing.”
As a Wise Rescue Squad crew came into the store, the woman took another breath and the crew took over caring for her.
“One of the squad members said, ‘You know, you probably saved her life,’” Lane added.
Wise Police Chief Danny French said Thursday that, while Kilgore and Martin did a good job helping with the incident, the Goodwill staff deserved plenty of credit.
“The officers followed procedures and did a great job at the scene, but (the store employees) did an excellent job too,” said French.
“It was pretty emotional after we were done,” Lane said. “We all just stood together and cried.”
Goodwill Industries of Tenneva spokesperson Amanda Adams said Thursday human resources trainer Anita Williams had organized CPR training and certification earlier in the year for employees in the region.
“You never know what you will do when a situation like this arises, but our employees took immediate action and did the right thing,” said Adams. “I’m really proud of our team.”
Lane said she is recommending that Goodwill include CPR protective masks among each store’s equipment, crediting Lawson for performing mouth-to-mouth breathing without hesitation until a customer supplied the mask.
Milk and Lane said they did not get to see the woman before she was taken to an area hospital, but they were told by the rescue squad team that she was breathing and talking after the incident.
“It was pretty terrifying,” said Milk, “but in the end it was an amazing feeling knowing you were able to help someone like that. I hope she’s doing well.”