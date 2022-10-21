WISE — Four employees at the Wise Goodwill Store put its name to work when a customer fell to a heart attack on Tuesday.

Store manager Dana Milk, employees Autumn Greene and Priscilla Lawson and visiting Bristol Commons store manager Cathy Lane worked as a team to perform CPR on the woman for almost 20 minutes before resuscitating her.

