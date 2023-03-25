KINGSPORT — A unique convenience bin will soon be set up at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium to collect the items that are not usually given to Goodwill.
Now you can donate them.
“We’re providing that vehicle to make sure it doesn’t go into the landfill,” Darrell Sherer, director of business development for Goodwill Industries of Tenneva, said.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7-0 this week to provide the space for Goodwill to place a bin at the city’s convenience center at the Civic Auditorium.
Public Works Director Michael Thompson said before the vote that it’s an easy step for the city to take.
“For the city, this a very easy no-brainer, in my opinion, because it’s simply giving the space to Goodwill to do recycling activities at our centers,” he said.
Goodwill is expected to put its first bin at the Civic Auditorium next month. Sherer said as the project progresses, Goodwill hopes to expand to other convenience centers across Kingsport.
The idea is for the bin to be a place for items that most people would usually throw away. He said those include ripped, torn, or stained clothes or linens.
Sherer said there are places Goodwill can use such items and they can be recycled.
Last year, Goodwill prevented $10 million worth of such items from going into a landfill, Sherer said.
He added this is a way that Goodwill can follow the four R’s: recycle, reuse, reduce and repurpose.
The organization has been looking at ways the past few years on how to make its business a “circular economy” and not a “linear economy.”
Sherer said Goodwill has partnerships across the region with organizations that could use such items. Examples would be industries that need rags or carwashes that need washcloths.
Sherer told the BMA that Goodwill representatives will check on the bin daily to make sure that items are being picked up and not left outside it.
He also said if donations of “good” items are left in the bin, they will be sold within Goodwill’s stores.
“It’s pretty unique for this region,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said. “It’s very unique for Kingsport.”
