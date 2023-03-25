Kingsport Goodwill storefront

Goodwill officials say the organization is striving to recycle, reuse, reduce and repurpose. Goodwill has been looking at ways to make its business a ‘circular economy’ instead of a ‘linear economy.’

 MARINA WATERS

KINGSPORT — A unique convenience bin will soon be set up at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium to collect the items that are not usually given to Goodwill.

Now you can donate them.

