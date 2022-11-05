WISE — With three days before Election Day, Southwest Virginia residents still have a chance to vote early.
At the same time, candidates, campaign workers and people with personal concerns about elections have time to brush up on good polling place manners before Tuesday.
Early voting in Virginia continues through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wise County General Registrar Allison Robbins said Friday that voters and campaigners will see informational posters at all county polling places — as well as those in other counties and cities — that cover do’s and don’ts during Election Day.
“We’ve not experienced any problems in previous elections,” Robbins said, adding that Virginia law still mandates some limitations on what voters, would-be poll watchers, candidates and candidates’ supporters can do at the polls.
The Code of Virginia again sums up what are bad manners in a polling place:
“It is unlawful for any authorized representative permitted in the polling place pursuant to § 24.2-604.4, any voter, or any other person in the room to (i) hinder or delay a qualified voter; (ii) give, tender, or exhibit any ballot, ticket, or other campaign material to any person; (iii) solicit or in any manner attempt to influence any person in casting his vote; (iv) hinder or delay any officer of election; (v) be in a position to see the marked ballot of any other voter; or (vi) otherwise impede the orderly conduct of the election.”
One number — 40 — is the basis for many of those limitations under section 24.2-604, Robbins said. Candidates and their workers and volunteers engaged in Election Day campaigning must remain outside a 40-foot radius from all exterior entrances into polling places.
Robbins said that also means persons cannot interfere with voters trying to enter or exit polling places.
Any campaign literature handed out by campaign workers or volunteers also must meet certain state guidelines
If you are a candidate, you can be inside a polling place to vote or be present for no longer than 10 minutes per polling place. Candidates cannot do any campaigning while inside the polls.
If you want to bring a loudspeaker, according to state law, you have to keep it 300 feet away from polling places.
Voters who want to show they support a particular candidate through their clothing, a sticker or campaign button can do so, under state law. If you are inside the polls for any other reason — including campaigning — campaign apparel, signs or paraphernalia must stay outside that 40-foot zone.
Campaign workers can hand out sample ballots of their candidates, Robbins said, but they cannot be printed on any shade of white paper. Those sample ballots must be marked with the party, organization or candidate disclaimer and be marked in 24-point type as a sample ballot.
A voter can carry a sample ballot and other campaign material into the polling place, according to state law, but cannot display those materials to other voters inside the polls.
Anyone considering bringing a firearm to the polls on Election Day cannot have a gun within 40 feet of a building or part of a building used as a polling place, Robbins said. Exceptions to that are narrow, according to state law:
• Active-duty or qualified retired law enforcement officers under state code section 18.2-308.016
• Armed security guards whose duties place them within 40 feet of a polling place
Anyone with the idea of showing up to the polls to monitor election activity faces another set of restrictions.
“In Virginia, poll watchers are called authorized representatives,” Robbins said. “To come inside the 40-foot zone, those representatives have to be qualified Virginia voters. They also must present a letter authorizing them to be a representative signed by the local party chairperson they represent or, if they are there on behalf of an independent candidate, that candidate.”
Candidates from a political party cannot sign letters for authorized representatives, Robbins added, and no candidate can serve as an authorized representative.
Authorized representatives also cannot hinder voters or election officers, look at any voter’s marked ballot, show or distribute any campaign material, film/video/photograph inside the polling place or advise or influence a voter’s ballot choices. Those representatives can challenge a voter’s eligibility, but the voter can sign a statement of their qualification to vote and cast their ballot.
When voters come to the polls Tuesday, Robbins said, they will see large posters explaining do’s and don’ts around and inside polling places.
Robbins said voters themselves “cannot compromise the privacy of anyone else voting.”
While early in-person voting ends Saturday, Robbins said state law provides for in-person emergency voting on Monday until 2 p.m. for the following circumstances:
• Hospitalization or illness
• Death of a family member
• Unanticipated travel for work
“If someone needs to cast an emergency ballot, they can call their local voter registrar,” said Robbins. “We the people requires participation of the people.”
Interfering with a voter trying to cast a ballot is a Class 1 misdemeanor under Virginia election law. Conducting oneself “in a noisy or riotous manner at or about the polls so as to disturb the election or insult or abuse an officer of election” could result in an arrest warrant and up to 24 hours in jail.
“We strongly encourage everyone to be a good citizen and be on their best behavior,” Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis said, adding that he has seen no indications of any sort of polling place problems.
If a voter sees a problem or alleged illegal activity at the polls, Davis said they can call 911 to report it.
Western District of Virginia U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh said anyone wanting to report election abuse or fraud on Election Day has three options:
• Assistant U.S. District Attorneys Lena Busscher, Michael Baudinet and Ronald M. Huber will be election district officers during Tuesday’s poll hours: (540) 857-2250
• FBI field office: (804) 261-1044
• Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division: (800) 253-3931 or https://civilrights.justice.gov/.
For information about local elections, polling places and other election-related matters:
• Scott County: (276) 386-3843
• Lee County: (276) 346-7780
• Wise County: (276) 328-8331
• Norton: (276) 679-1162
Online: www.elections.virginia.gov
Infobox: Saturday early voting, Nov. 5
• Wise County: 5607 Patriot Drive, Wise: Saturday early voting 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Satellite voting site at Carnes Gym in Big Stone Gap 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
• Lee County: 133 School Board Place, Jonesville: Saturday early voting 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
• Scott County: 190 Beech St. Ste 204, Gate City: Saturday early voting 8 a.m.– 4 p.m.
• Norton: 201 Park Ave. NE: Saturday early voting 9 a.m.–5 p.m.