Cement Hill goats

Goats will soon be back on Cement Hill to cut down the kudzu as the city prepares to start building a passive park.

After a brief hiatus, the goats are coming back to Cement Hill and will continue working to clear the property of as much vegetation as possible.

City officials said Tuesday that the goats, who have been brought onto the potential park to cut down on kudzu, will be back to the hill Saturday.

