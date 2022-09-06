After a brief hiatus, the goats are coming back to Cement Hill and will continue working to clear the property of as much vegetation as possible.
City officials said Tuesday that the goats, who have been brought onto the potential park to cut down on kudzu, will be back to the hill Saturday.
Enviro-Goat LLC agreed to provide the goats’ services to the City of Kingsport for another year at no charge.
“We would like to thank Enviro-Goat and its owner Andy Armstrong for this generous donation,” said John Rose, economic development director for the City of Kingsport. “The goats have done a great job so far and there’s no doubt they’ll finish the work in fine fashion.”
According to a press release, a live broadcast on This is Kingsport’s Facebook page will be held Saturday morning of the goats being unloaded at Cement Hill.
The herd of nearly 100 goats were first placed on Cement Hill last fall with one simple mission in mind – eat as much of the kudzu as they can to clear the property for future development. Unleashing these goats is an environmentally friendly way of clearing Cement Hill without using chemicals or risking employee safety, as some parts of the hill can’t be cleared by mechanical means.
The goats are contained inside an electric fence, and as they clear sections of the hillside, the fence will move, city officials said.
The city asks citizens to admire the goats from a distance.
Enviro-Goat, as well as city staff, will regularly check on the herd to ensure their safety.
Cement Hill is slated to become a passive park with walking trails and overlook spots with work expected to begin later this year.