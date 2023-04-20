The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts and Engage Kingsport will debut a new, fine arts and crafts festival taking place this weekend in downtown Kingsport.
The Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts will be a three-day festival held Friday to Sunday at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
A preview party will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday and the festival will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Expect to see more than 30 arts and crafts vendors from across the region at the event, along with art demonstrations, a sculpture competition, public art programs, live music and the debut of 10 painted, full-size fiberglass goats.
The preview party will include heavy hors d’ouevres, a drink ticket, early access to vendors, admission for the entire weekend, first look at the goat sculptures and music by the Symphony of the Mountains. Tickets are $40 per person and the recommended dress is business casual.
Other highlights of the festival include – an interactive mural demonstration by DB Excel students, a Plein Air art event by eight participating artists, a Tiny Art Throwdown sculpture competition. Festival T-shirts will also be available for purchase.
The G.O.A.T. Festival is presented by Engage Kingsport in collaboration with the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts. Our partners include Create Appalachia, the Inventor Center, the Kingsport Art Guild and the Downtown Kingsport Association.