The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts and Engage Kingsport will debut a new, fine arts and crafts festival taking place this weekend in downtown Kingsport.

The Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts will be a three-day festival held Friday to Sunday at the Kingsport Farmers Market.

