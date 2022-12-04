KINGSPORT — Christmastime is here. I hope the rainy weather didn’t keep you from getting out and enjoying some of the region’s many holiday festivities this busy weekend.

Hats off to all of the amazing volunteers, city and county employees (in all our local towns) and the big guy himself for spreading Christmas cheer and merriment throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Talk of the Town features community news from civic groups, nonprofit agencies, arts organizations, and folks just like you. Share your story ideas, photos and other tidbits with Carmen at cmusick@timesnews.net.

Tags

Associate Editor

Carmen serves as associate editor at the Kingsport Times News and coordinates the Sports Live tweet team program.

Recommended for you