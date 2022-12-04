KINGSPORT — Christmastime is here. I hope the rainy weather didn’t keep you from getting out and enjoying some of the region’s many holiday festivities this busy weekend.
Hats off to all of the amazing volunteers, city and county employees (in all our local towns) and the big guy himself for spreading Christmas cheer and merriment throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
As we celebrate, let’s remember to look for ways to honor this season of giving by offering up our own time, talents and resources (when possible) to help those less fortunate.
We offer that opportunity from Thanksgiving to Christmas through the Times News Rescue Fund.
The Salvation Army is in the midst of its Red Kettle campaign, and there are still dozens of angels waiting to be adopted on Angel Trees at Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union, Burke’s Outlet, Horizon Credit Union, Kingsport City Hall and local Walmart stores. Kudos to local companies like Cardinal Glass, Eastman and VFP (in Duffield) for adopting numerous angels this year.
Another opportunity to make a difference for not just one — but two — local agencies happens Monday, Dec. 5, when TC-MAC teams up with Marsh Regional Blood Center for blood drives at all three Marsh locations and at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.
For every unit of blood collected, Marsh will donate a wreath to Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City through the Wreaths Across America program.
Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. Locally, that happens at Mountain Home National Cemetery on Dec. 17.
TC-MAC works as a sponsorship group to raise funds for the wreaths at Mountain Home. In addition to participating in the fundraising and the wreath-laying ceremony, TC-MAC uses proceeds from its efforts to serve the needs of veterans throughout the year.
Monday’s blood drives will run from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Marsh donor centers in Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport. The mobile unit will be at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce from noon until 5 p.m.
You can call the center to schedule a time, or just walk in.
Kingsport native’s first novel begins with the end
Martha Lawson recently shared the news that Kingsport native Lou Moore Knight has released her first novel, “The Fallout of Deception — A Different Kind of Kidnapping.” Published by Janda Books, Knight’s story takes readers on a journey filled with drama, humor, heroism and grief while illustrating how differently men and women look at friendship.
The adventure starts when three couples pack their bags to attend an out-of-town funeral, having no clue their lives will soon transform. The wives are buddies from college, but the husbands are strangers and prefer to keep it that way. The women have different opinions and extend the trip into a long weekend, never anticipating the threats and adversity coming their way.
Knight grew up in Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and East Tennessee State University. She was the first female to work as a mechanical drafter at Holston Defense Corporation (BAE). She later joined Eastman Chemical Company, working for 30 years in various assignments that eventually led to community relations.
During her time in Kingsport, Knight was active in the community, facilitating Eastman’s Community Advisory Board and serving on boards of the Downtown Kingsport Association, Children’s Museum in Johnson City and Child Development of Kingsport. She also served on Keep Kingsport Beautiful and Fun Fest committees.
After retiring, Knight moved to Georgia, where she still resides with her husband and two Goldendoodles. A few years ago, a chance visit to a local writer’s group rekindled her love of writing, and now she creates stories that highlight the excitement, adventure and humor of daily life and relationships. “The Fallout of Deception” is in paperback and e-book at www.amazon.com. Local folks who want to send their congratulations or feedback can email Knight at LeKnig2002@gmail.com.
Taterheads take top honors, again
Through the years in Sunday Stories, we’ve shared the results of the Greater Tri-Cities Darting Association’s seasonal leagues. So, I want to congratulate the summer league winners here this week.
Congratulations to the Taterheads, from the Moose in Kingsport, who won the A Division title for the sixth season in the row. Team members consist of Bruce Pendleton, Chris Howell, Jerome Light, Tyler Fields, Sam Wohlford and Tracy Rafalowski. The Dam Rejects from the VFW Dam in Kingsport won the B Division title. Team members are Mitch Reed, Tommy Lawson, Les Coger, Lora McCoy, Henry Kerns and Scottie Williams.
The Greater Tri-Cities Darting Association is a steel-tip dart league located within the Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia area. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to join and play.
To learn more, check out the association’s website www.gtcda-darts.org.
Save the dates and other tidbits
• Shades of Grace Church and Ballad Health are teaming up to offer free health screenings, including blood pressure and diabetes checks, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shades of Grace Church, 313 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport. Referrals will be provided, and health insurance assistance is available. Call (423) 765-2440.
• A Multi-Employer Job Fair will be held Thursday, Dec. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Job Center, 1140 E. Center St., Kingsport, TN 37660. Employers will be offering on-site interviews. To learn more, call (423) 224-1800.
• Gary Collier and the fine folks with the Bloomingdale Ruritan invite everyone to come out and enjoy the Bloomingdale Ruritan Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. The theme is “Jesus is the Reason.” The parade starts at Ketron Elementary School and runs to Pizza Plus. Lineup starts at 9 a.m., and there is no entry fee. Prizes will be awarded for the best three floats and top three entries. For more information, contact Gary at (423) 480-8676.