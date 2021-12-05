KINGSPORT — Girls, Inc. has launched a multimillion- dollar fundraising campaign to renovate and expand its Cloud neighborhood facility.
The effort kicked off last week at a Supporter Appreciation and Giving Tuesday Celebration, where employees and supporters of Girls, Inc. came together to recognize notable volunteers and mark the past year’s accomplishments.
Julie Wright-Short, who has been the executive director of Girls, Inc. for the past 15 years, said the overall goal of the campaign is to raise $3 million over the next five years.
“We just want to reach that first million because then we can really start moving,” Wright-Short said of the campaign. “And we have to be in the neighborhood we serve. It’s going to take this whole community to help us. What we want is a place that will endure, and our girls deserve a place they can be proud of.”
The plan calls for renovating the original 11,000-square-foot building and adding 15,000 square feet of additional space. The new and improved facility would then have a full-size gym, dedicated classroom space for all age groups, a STEM room, arts room, library and digital media lab, sensory room, teen lounge, and a secure and accessible playground.
The new facility would still be one level, reoriented to front Dorothy Street.
Wright-Short said she would like to see everything finished by the end of 2025.
“We’re making a profound step tonight to make a difference for the lives of girls in this community,” she said. “This is going to be a journey, but it’s a journey that our girls deserve.”
EXPANDING FOR THE FUTURE
Emily Thompson, a longtime Girls, Inc. volunteer and board member, received a call from her husband on July 20 that there was a fire at the building. Naturally, panic ensued and she and Wright-Short raced over to the facility to see what was happening.
“All we saw was fire trucks and didn’t know what was on the other side of it,” Thompson told the audience at last week’s celebration.
It turns out some kids in the neighborhood were lighting fireworks, and the back porch area of the building caught fire. The Kingsport Fire Department responded quickly and extinguished the blaze.
If the fire had been two feet over, the building would have been gone, Thompson said.
“The pandemic made things hard, but what it made us see is the importance of this building and how it’s home to every single girl who has walked through it,” Thompson said.
“And I said, ‘We’ve got to have a new building,’ ” Wright-Short remembered telling Thompson.
In addition to the fire, Girls, Inc. has had some bad experiences with thieves this year. Someone stole a mower from storage, and others managed to break into the building and get the keys to the van.
“We really need somewhere that’s secure with great fire alarms,” Wright-Short said.
Girls, Inc. serves about 90 girls at any given time and the facility can accommodate up to 125. Once the renovation and expansion are complete, the organization will be able to handle at least 250 girls, Wright-Short estimated.
“I’m excited about our girls having a building they deserve, to be proud of, that’s clean, neat and secure with a secure and accessible playground,” she noted. “We need to make this a place the girls will be proud of.”
ABOUT GIRLS, INC.
Girls, Inc. is a national nonprofit organization that focuses on inspiring and giving confidence to girls. Its roots date to the middle 19th century, and the organization was officially formed in 1945.
Today, Girls, Inc. has chapters in all 50 states and Canada, providing educational and life skills programs for more than 140,000 young women each year.
In Kingsport, the Business and Professional Women civic club got together more than 50 years ago and decided that since similar clubs were being formed in other parts of the country, the Model City needed one too.
Originally founded as the Kingsport Girls Club, the local chapter opened its doors in 1965.
During last week’s celebration, Girls, Inc. honored Betty Iverson with the 2021 Living Legacy Award. Iverson served as the director of the Kingsport Girls Club from 1967 to 1979 and led the effort for the construction of the organization’s current Cloud neighborhood facility, which opened in 1973.
“I’m here to honor Miss Betty, the first lady of the house. Under her leadership, the house was built,” said Dr. Brenda White-Wright, who served as the president and CEO of Girls, Inc. for 20 years. “Lessons about respect, humility, accountability, responsibility and dependability ... have stayed with me throughout my life. These are also principles instilled in Girls, Inc. members and activated through its mission and programming to inspire all girls to be healthy, educated and independent and to become strong, smart and bold.”
For more information about Girls, Inc. and the capital campaign, visit girlsinckpt.org or email emilymays@girlsinckpt.org.