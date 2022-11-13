KINGSPORT — Folks who know me know that Scouting has been an important part of my life. So I always enjoy hearing about the amazing things local Scouts are doing in our community.

Last week, Cassie Franklin with Girl Scout Troop 1083 reached out to share an awesome project one of their Scouts has undertaken. The troop has been running the food pantry at First Christian Church (106 E. Charlemont Ave.) for almost a year now. The pantry serves approximately 30 families per month, with food distribution on the second Thursday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m.

Talk of the Town features community news from civic groups, nonprofit agencies, arts organizations and folks just like you. Share your story ideas, photos and other tidbits with Carmen at cmusick@timesnews.net.