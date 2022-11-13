KINGSPORT — Folks who know me know that Scouting has been an important part of my life. So I always enjoy hearing about the amazing things local Scouts are doing in our community.
Last week, Cassie Franklin with Girl Scout Troop 1083 reached out to share an awesome project one of their Scouts has undertaken. The troop has been running the food pantry at First Christian Church (106 E. Charlemont Ave.) for almost a year now. The pantry serves approximately 30 families per month, with food distribution on the second Thursday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m.
Cadette Isabella Lyons has made it her personal mission to help the homeless and some of the families by collecting a much-needed item most of us take for granted: can openers.
“We have many homeless people in Kingsport. It got me thinking, ‘How can they open the cans without can openers? How will they eat?’ ” explained Lyons, who earned her Public Speaking Badge making her plea during Mission Moments. “Something so simple that all of us have … can openers are a necessity for the homeless and people in need.”
To that end, Lyons and her troop are hosting a can opener drive for the pantry. New hand-held, manual can openers (not the electric kind) can be dropped off at the church or at Roosevelt Elementary (1051 Lake St. marked Attn: Cassie Franklin). The goal is 50 can openers.
An Old-Fashioned Christmas Fair
As promised, here are some more details about the Kingsport Senior Center’s Old-Fashioned Christmas Fair coming up Nov. 18-19 on the first floor of the Kingsport Renaissance Center. Sure to get you in the holiday spirit, the fair will feature baskets, greeting cards, woodworking crafts, hand-sewn and crocheted items, and much more — all created by Kingsport senior artisans.
There’ll be refreshments on hand from the Food Traffickers food truck and T’s Spilled Milk mobile bakery. Plus, there will be plenty of live entertainment to enjoy, including Patty Quarles, students from Roosevelt, Rappin’ Granny, Renaissance Strings and Tammy Martin on Friday, and the Chamber Ensemble, handbells, and Ron Porter on Saturday.
Admission is free. Hours are Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit seniors.kingsporttn.gov or call the Lynn View branch of the Kingsport Senior Center at (423) 765-9047 to learn more.
West Ridge Cadet soars with FLIGHT Foundation
Congratulations to Lindsay Chapman, who became the third West Ridge Air Force JROTC cadet to earn solo wings with FLIGHT Foundation. Lindsay received a solo scholarship from her parents, Jeff and Becky, and the State Partnership Grant. She soloed in a Cessna 152 at the Greeneville airport in 14.3 hours. Overall, she is the 247th student to solo in the FLIGHT Foundation-sponsored High School/College Flight Program, which is recognized as a Tennessee Aviation Hall-of-Fame program.
Celebrating a different kind of wings
Speaking of wings, a whole other kind was the Talk of the Town when Visit Kingsport hosted Kingsport’s Wing Fling on Nov. 3 at the Kingsport Farmers Market. Vendors from across the region came to serve their best and most creative wings to a sold-out crowd.
A panel of judges made up of local first responders from the Kingsport Fire Department, Kingsport Police Department, Sullivan County EMS and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a blind tasting to crown the winners: “Best Hot Wing,” Buffalo Wild Wings for its Mango Habanero wings; “Best Sweet Wing,” Backwoods Burger Bar for its Peach Zing wings; “Most Original Flavor,” The Bohemian for its Vaudevillian BBQ wings; and “People’s Choice Award,” Center Street Grill for its Sriracha Bourbon wings.
Delta Blues BBQ’s Hot Mess Wings captured the “Best Overall Wing” award, presented this year in memory of Capt. Fred McGrew, who retired from Sullivan County EMS in January 2021 after more than 35 years of service. McGrew died in August 2021 after a courageous battle against cancer.
New this year, Kingsport Wing Fling’s Battle of the Badges pitted a second panel of first responders from the agencies against one another in a wing-eating competition. Competitors were each given 10 wings; the first to finish took home the trophy and bragging rights. The winner: Travis Jackson from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Save the dates and other tidbits
• Intercity Ballet of Kingsport will present “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 9-10 at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center Auditorium. Tickets are on sale now for two performances: Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 for festival seating in the balcony, $15 for reserved seating on the main floor, and $25 for reserved seating in the scholarship section. Tickets may be purchased at the Toy F. Reid Center, Holloway Dance Studio, and the Centre for Performing Arts.
• The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts and Create Appalachia are hosting a one-night only event with Suzanne Stryk, one of the region’s most noteworthy fine artists. The event will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. at the Kingsport Renaissance Center (1200 E. Center St.). Admission is free, but reservations are encouraged. The event will feature an artist talk, a small pop-up exhibit of Stryk’s past and present work, and readings from her recently completed first book, “The Middle of Somewhere: An Artist Explores the Nature of Virginia.” A meet-and-greet with Stryk and a book signing will follow the program. Copies of her book will be available for purchase.
• The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum will host the final History Happy Hour of the 2022 season on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the International Storytelling Center. Savannah Bennett from The Reece Museum will present “Susannah and Cold Mountain: Examining the Portrayal of Appalachian Culture in Opera.”
• The Race Against Hunger is underway at Food City stores throughout the region. From now through Nov. 29, Food City customers are invited to make a $1, $3 or $5 contribution (or round up their order total to the next dollar amount) as they check out. Proceeds benefit local hunger relief organizations. Customers who contribute using their ValuCard will be electronically entered to win their choice of a season race package at Bristol Motor Speedway, or a $2,500 contribution made to the charity of their choice.
Talk of the Town features community news from civic groups, nonprofit agencies, arts organizations and folks just like you. Share your story ideas, photos and other tidbits with Carmen at cmusick@timesnews.net.