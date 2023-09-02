KINGSPORT — For the city of Kingsport, working not only means doing your job.
It means family.
In the Public Works department, there are three different families who help the city every day by painting streets or mowing the parks.
Tim Elsea, assistant public works director, knows the value they give to the city. He also knows that working within the city goes beyond blood.
“The city always tries to work together as a family,” he said.
Mike Corder and his brother, Tony, have worked at the city almost 24 years. David Falin has worked as a traffic maintenance technician for almost 30 years and his brother, Steve, has pulled in more than 20 years.
Then there is Trevor Bellamy, whose worked for the city more than 30 year, and his son, Tucker, who has been at the city for little more than a year.
Tony Bellamy, Trevor’s brother and Tucker’s uncle, has worked more than 35 years and is looking forward to retirement.
They all said one thing about their experience working with the city of Kingsport: “It’s a good place to work.”
“I’ve been here so long, I’m too old to do anything else,” Mike Corder joked.
Elsea said these workers do something that many others don’t ever get to see. Their jobs are public and can be seen. They are the ones sweeping up and cleaning the city after Fun Fest is done. They are the ones mowing the lawns at the parks and ballfields, keeping the city looking tidy.
They are also the ones striping the lines on the roads as new pavement is placed, making sure drivers are safe as they move through the city.
“These guys, they come to work and they get to see their work every day,” Elsea said.
Their job also extends passed just working for their city. It extends to life.
Elsea said he knows many of the workers personally. They are the type of people who will help any way they can.
“I know what they are capable of, I know what kind of people they are,” Elsea said. “They’re great people outside of here.”
Reporter
