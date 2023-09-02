Brothers

From left to right, Trevor Bellamy, Tucker Bellamy, David Falin, Mike Corder and Tony Bellamy. Not pictured are Steve Bellamy and Tony Corder. The Corders, Falins and Bellamys are three families that have found jobs within the city of Kingsport.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER/SIX RIVERS MEDIA

KINGSPORT — For the city of Kingsport, working not only means doing your job.

It means family.


Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you