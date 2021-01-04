GATE CITY -- The town of Gate City has extended the application deadline for its Municipal Utility Relief Program.
The town was awarded funding for the program by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) via the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
This funding will support municipal utility relief efforts during the pandemic and will directly assist customers that have fallen behind on their water and sewer bills as a result of an economic hardship due to COVID-19.
The program has been extended, and the new due date for applications must be completed and turned in by Feb. 19, 2021. Applications are available online at MyGateCity.com or at the Gate City Town Hall.
For more information on the COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program, call (276) 386-3831.