GATE CITY — The town of Gate City’s water treatment plant was recently presented with the Gold Standard award by the Virginia Department of Health.
The award signifies that the plant has met or exceeded minimum standards for filtration, clarity and the filter backwash process. The honor recognizes those treatment plants that produce water that is at least three times cleaner than required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and those plants that demonstrate excellence in their day-to-day operations.
Dr. David S. Dawson, deputy field director with the Virginia Department of Health, presented the award to Loretta Cruby, chief operator of the plant, during the Aug. 11 Gate City town council meeting.
“The purpose of the Virginia Optimization Program is to protect public health by decreasing the risk even further than the regulatory standards and to provide a better quality of water than is required,” Dawson said. “There are 130 water treatment plants in Virginia that use filtration, and 41 of those qualified to receive the gold standard award for 2019.”
Dawson added that this isn’t the first time the plant has received the recognition.
“Through my research, this is the tenth consecutive year that the town of Gate City’s water plant has received the gold award,” Dawson said, “and I have not found other plants that have a ten-year track record.”
Mayor Bob Richards and the Gate City Town Council expressed their appreciation to Cruby for her years of service and also recognized plant operators Wendell Daughtery, Tommy Roberts and Steve Rutherford.