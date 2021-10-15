GATE CITY — Four Gate City High School students have been disciplined over a blackface incident that took place at the school earlier this week.
According to pictures and video posted on social media, three male students can be seen outside the school on Tuesday wearing black paint on their faces. It was the second day of homecoming, with the dress-up theme being “country/camo” day.
For the most part, school officials and administrators had little to say about the incident.
Principal Scotty Vermillion could not be reached for comment on Wednesday or Thursday.
“No comment. You need to call central office,” Gate City High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Brent Roberts said when contacted Thursday afternoon at the school. “Sorry.”
The Times News also reached out to every member of the school board about the incident:
• Chairman David Templeton and members Linda Gillenwater, Bill Housewright and Gail McConnell did not return any calls.
• Member Robin Hood hung up on reporters twice.
• Member Stephen Sallee Jr. said, “I have no comment.”
“There was an incident at Gate City High School on Tuesday, October 12th, 2021, and school administration takes this matter very seriously,” said Division Superintendent John Ferguson in an email statement to the Times News on Thursday. “While we cannot discuss specific student discipline, we can say that we have and will continue to take any necessary action on behalf of the school division to ensure that our school environment is safe, inclusive, and conducive to learning.”
Kingsport resident Joe Waddell met with Scott County school officials Thursday afternoon about the incident. He said his daughter was one of the four students disciplined over the incident. He said his daughter took the face paint to school on Tuesday because it was “camo day.”
“She was not in the pictures, did not make any racial slurs or involved in the arguing. None of that,” Waddell said. “She had the paint, knew the boys who did it and was guilty by association.”
Waddell said his daughter is going to be sent to alternative school over her involvement in the incident, but did not know for how long.
“They’re 16 years old and may have not been taught better, but when it comes down to it they’re 16-year-old kids,” Waddell said. “It started off having fun and somebody else took it too far. I don’t think any of these kids intended for it to go that way.”