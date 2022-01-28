GATE CITY — A Gate City Police Department officer recently received the agency’s highest honor.
GCPD Sgt. Matthew Stewart earned a Medal of Valor for pulling fellow officer Jessica McGraw to safety just before an oncoming vehicle lost control, crossed a median and crashed into her patrol car on Highway 23 in October 2021. McGraw was conducting a car crash investigation when Stewart responded to the scene upon McGraw’s request.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these officers’ performance and dedication to duty,” said GCPD Chief Justin Miller.
No one was seriously injured, thanks, in part, to Stewart’s quick reaction. The GCPD released the dash camera footage showing Stewart pulling McGraw out of the oncoming vehicle’s path. The Times News broke the story, including the footage. Fox News also later published the story along with the video.
Stewart wasn’t the only officer honored by the GCPD recently.
McGraw also received a life-saving award for her efforts to save a man in a mental health crisis. According to the GCPD, the man had cut himself badly. McGraw applied two tourniquets and first aid.
McGraw also received the Officer of the Year Award. According to the department, McGraw earned the honor for her “excellence in assisting with administrative procedures, her unrivaled professionalism and dedication to public safety.”