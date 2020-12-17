GATE CITY — The town of Gate City is working to support residents who are struggling due to the pandemic.
What: Town Manager Greg Jones announced Monday that the town had been awarded COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program funding. The funds were provided by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act via the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
Who: This funding will support municipal utility relief efforts during the pandemic, according to a press release. It will directly assist customers who have fallen behind on their water and sewer bills as a result of economic hardship due to COVID-19.
How: Applications must be completed and turned in by Dec. 30, 2020. Applications are available online at MyGateCity.com or at the Gate City Town Hall.
Learn more: For more information on the COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program, call (276) 386-3831.