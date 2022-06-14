GATE CITY — County officials and locals gathered to celebrate a birthday on Tuesday — the birthday of the red, white and blue.
June 14, marks Flag Day, which is the day the United States, by a resolution of the Second Continental Congress, adopted the American flag in 1777.
In Gate City, the unofficial holiday brought a flag celebration and dedication ceremony organized by the Carter’s Fort Chapter of the National Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution.
“Today we join the ranks of many other towns, cities and organizations who pause for the pledge to recognize our flag and the deep history of our flag, the fight for freedom untaken by great patriots before us and those who continue to serve our country under our great flag,” said Suzanne Kerney-Quillen, regent of the Carter’s Fort Chapter of the NSDAR.
Members of the Carters Fort Chapter of the NSDAR read poems, history and other commemorative pieces related to the American flag, but Ol' Glory wasn’t the only part of our nation’s history and freedom that was honored at the event held at First Presbyterian Church on Jones Street.
The event also included Tennessee’s Rolling Thunder Chapter Four, which is a nonprofit group dedicated to educating the public about American prisoners of war and those missing in action as well as honoring those Americans.
The group explained the significance of the POW-MIA table set up at the front of the church, with a lemon slice that offers a reminder of their bitter fate, a salt shaker to symbolize the tears shed by those who wait on their loved one’s return, and other symbolic items.
Rolling Thunder also offered a roll call ceremony detailing the last years and places various U.S. military personnel were last seen. The ceremony called for the whereabouts of 3,344 personnel from World War I; 72,487 from World War II; 7,563 from the Korean War; 1,584 from the Vietnam War; and 126 from the Cold War, among others.
"The missing man table ceremony and the roll call ceremony are strong reminders to all who witness them that we will never forget the service men and women we left behind on the battlefield in foreign lands,” said Rolling Thunder Chapter Four President David Ritenour. “We will always honor their service, their sacrifice for our freedom. Dead or alive, they all deserve to come home.”
The event also included the ceremonious replacement of the POW-MIA and American flag at the veterans memorial on Route 72.
“I know that for all of us that are vets,” Ritenour said, “it means something special when you see the flag. When you go some place where you can’t fly the flag, when you finally get to see it, it means something.”
For more information on the NSDAR, go to https://www.virginiadar.org/carters-fort-chapter. For more information on the Tennessee Rolling Thunder Chapter Four, go to https://www.rollingthundertn4.com/.