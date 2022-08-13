Children slid down slides and put on plastic fire hats.
Other kids got the chance to hop into an ambulance, touch a U.S. Army Humvee or climb atop a firetruck.
Children slid down slides and put on plastic fire hats.
Other kids got the chance to hop into an ambulance, touch a U.S. Army Humvee or climb atop a firetruck.
But all were there to get school supplies at the Gate City Back to School Bash, held Saturday in downtown Gate City.
“This is the first Back to School Bash we’ve ever had and we’re hopping,” Leslie Crawford, executive director for Gate City Frontier, said.
Hundreds of parents and children converged on Gate City's streets Saturday for the four-hour event that started at noon.
The event comes as Scott County students prepare to go back to school on Tuesday.
More than 300 backpacks and 300 school supply gift bags were handed out at the event, which were paid for or given through community donations throughout the summer.
The event was first scheduled for last week, but because of rain it was postponed until this week. The weather held out Saturday with sunny skies, cooler temperatures for August and plenty of kids with smiles on their faces.
Booths were set up by several organizations including the Gate City Fire Department, Gate City First Baptist Church, Gate City United Methodist Church and dozens of others.
Crawford said more than 30 businesses or organizations set up booths at the event.
There were a few organizations unable to make it due to the change in the date, but several of them provided monetary donations, Crawford said.
“Everybody supports each other,” she said. “Especially when the kids are involved.”
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.