NASHVILLE — Pump prices climbed across the nation last week as demand fell to its lowest level in months.
Tennessee’s state average of $2.13 is 9 cents more than last week and 21 cents more than last month, according to AAA. At $2.31, the national gas price average is at its highest in 10 months.
“Gas prices are rising as supply tightens and crude oil gets more expensive. Decreasing demand is outweighed by these other factors at the moment,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson, in a press release. “Last week crude oil pushed to the highest price since before the pandemic. If crude prices remain high, Americans can expect to pay more at the pump this month.”
Least expensive gas
• Chattanooga ($2.10)
• Kingsport-Bristol ($2.10)
• Johnson City ($2.11)
Most expensive gas
• Nashville ($2.18)
• Jackson ($2.14)
• Morristown ($2.14)
Across the nation
Pump prices have increased despite gas demand falling from 8.1 million barrels per day to 7.4 million barrels per day, the lowest level recorded since the end of May 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest weekly report. The current average is 6 cents more than last week, 16 cents more than a month ago, but still cheaper than last year by 27 cents, AAA reported.
By EIA measurements, U.S. gasoline supply sits at 241 million barrels. While this is the healthiest measurement since August 2020, it is 10 million barrels less than the start of 2020 (251 million barrels) when COVID-19 concerns were minimal. This year-over-year deficit, combined with lower refinery production rates and ongoing refinery maintenance, is pushing crude and gas prices more expensive.
On the week, all state gas price averages are more expensive with nearly 30 state averages increasing by at least a nickel. Three states saw double-digit jumps: West Virginia (+17 cents), New Mexico (+11 cents) and Florida (+10 cents). With this week’s pump prices increasing, only one state has an average of less than $2 per gallon: Mississippi ($1.99).
What about oil?
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude increased by $1.41 cents to settle at $52.84, AAA reported.
Crude prices increased last week after Saudi Arabia announced that it would cut its crude production by 1 million barrels per day in February and March. Additionally, increasing crude prices were supported by EIA’s weekly report revealing that total domestic crude inventories decreased by 8 million barrels to 485.5 million barrels last week.
If total domestic crude supply drops again this week, crude prices could continue to increase and push pump prices higher.
To view daily gas price averages, visit gasprices.aaa.com.