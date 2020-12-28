NASHVILLE — Filling up at the gas pump is becoming more costly as 2020 comes to a close.
Tennessee’s average gas price of $2.04 is 6 cents more than last week, according to AAA. On the week, nearly 20 states have gas price averages that increased at least 3 cents.
Upward price movement at the state level has raised the national gas price average to $2.25, an average not seen since stay-at-home guidance was issued in mid-March.
“December has seen the biggest pump price jump of any month this year, ending with a national average 11 cents higher than it began,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson, in a press release. “Despite low demand, pump prices are more expensive because crude oil has seen steady gains.”
Most expensive gas prices in the state
• Nashville ($2.07)
• Clarksville-Hopkinsville ($2.06)
• Knoxville and Memphis ($2.05)
Least expensive gas prices in the state
• Chattanooga ($1.95)
• Johnson City ($1.96)
• Kingsport-Bristol ($1.97)
Across the nation
The Energy Information Administration measures weekly gasoline demand at 8 million barrels per day, up from the previous week, while gasoline stocks decreased about one million barrels to 237.7 barrels. Typically, this combination would result in cheaper gas prices, but with crude oil pricing at the highest levels since February, that is not the case.
Motorists can expect gas prices to rise in the coming week, but still be cheaper than the end of 2019. The national average is 3 cents more than last week, 13 cents more expensive than last month and 32 cents cheaper than last year.
What about oil?
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 11 cents to settle at $48.23, AAA reported.
Crude prices increased last due to a weak dollar and rising market optimism that coronavirus vaccines will help crude oil demand recover in 2021. However, as coronavirus infection rates continue to climb and travel restrictions increase this week, crude price gains could be capped.