NASHVILLE — Those who are traveling for Thanksgiving will enjoy cheaper gas prices across much of the country.
Tennessee’s average gas price of $1.85 is about 2 cents less than last week and 7 cents less than last month. At $2.10, the national average is shaping up to be the lowest since 2015, according to AAA.
“Typically, cheaper gas prices are an incentive for people to travel during a holiday weekend, but that is just not the case this year,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson, in a press release. “AAA forecasted a decrease in Thanksgiving travel year-over-year due to increasing COVID-19 positive case numbers, renewed quarantine guidelines and the latest CDC guidance. All of this has prompted Americans, who had plans to travel, to reconsider spending the holiday at home.”
Local averages
• Kingsport-Bristol ($1.82)
• Johnson City ($1.83)
Most expensive gas prices in the state• Memphis ($1.93)
• Jackson ($1.89)
• Morristown ($1.88)
Least expensive gas prices in the state• Chattanooga ($1.75)
• Cleveland ($1.77)
• Clarksville-Hopkinsville ($1.81)
Across the nation
Nearly half of all states have gas price averages that are 50 to 75 cents cheaper than a year ago, AAA reported. West Coast states are seeing the biggest year-over-year savings, while the majority of southern states’ averages are $1.99 per gallon or less.
In its latest report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) measured demand at 8.2 million barrels per day for the week ending Nov. 13. That is not only a weekly decrease, but the lowest demand reading since mid-June.
As demand dipped, U.S. gasoline stocks increased to nearly 228 million barrels. Americans can expect gas prices to continue to fall heading into December.
What about oil?
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 41 cents to settle at $42.15, AAA reported. Domestic crude prices increased last week amid growing market optimism that a vaccine for the coronavirus will be available by the end of 2020.
However, as infection rates increase — alongside new measures imposed by states meant to decrease transmission of the virus — crude prices may decline this week due to falling demand. Additionally, the EIA’s weekly report revealed that total domestic crude inventories grew by 800,000 barrels to 489.5 million barrels last week, signaling that production may be outpacing demand.
To view daily gas price averages, visit gasprices.aaa.com.