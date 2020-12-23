NASHVILLE — Pump prices across the country are getting more expensive heading into the last weeks of the year.
Tennessee’s average gas price of $1.98 is 6 cents higher than last week, AAA reported. Since Monday, the national gas price average has also jumped 6 cents to $2.22. While not the most expensive price we’ve seen this year, it is the highest national average since mid-September.
Two factors have contributed to driving up the price at the pump: rising crude oil prices and tightening supply. However, demand still remains at an extremely low level. AAA believes this factor will impact gas prices, pushing them lower in January.
“The recent gas price pump jumps are a bit surprising given December demand numbers are the lowest posted for the month since 1999,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson, in a press release. “The increases are likely to be short-lived, especially as holiday road travel is expected to see at least a 25% decline.”
Most expensive gas prices in the state
• Memphis ($2.01)
• Jackson ($2.00)
• Nashville ($1.99)
Least expensive gas prices in the state
• Chattanooga ($1.90)
• Clarksville-Hopkinsville ($1.92)
• Kingsport-Bristol ($1.93)
What about oil?
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 74 cents to settle at $49.10, AAA reported.
The price of domestic crude oil increased over $2.50 per barrel last week. Crude prices rose due to a weak dollar and increasing investment based on market optimism that coronavirus vaccines will help crude oil demand recover in 2021.
For this week, new demand concerns could push crude prices lower as coronavirus infection rates continue to climb and travel restrictions increase.