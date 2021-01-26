NASHVILLE — After two weeks of significant increases at the pump, gas prices increased again in Tennessee last week, but at a much slower rate.
The state average of $2.19 is a penny more than last week, nearly 17 cents more than one month ago and nearly 10 cents less than one year ago, AAA reported.
“Tennessee motorist(s) continue to see gas prices increase, but at a much slower rate than the past few weeks,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA — The Auto Club Group. “Part of this is due to more stable crude oil prices throughout January. If demand continues another week of substantial increases, we could see pump prices get more expensive. However, downward pressure on crude oil prices due to a rise in coronavirus infections and travel restrictions could help to keep crude prices low and limit a substantial increase in pump prices.”
Quick facts
• 74% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.25.
• The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.03 for regular unleaded.
• The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.43 for regular unleaded.
• Tennessee remains the 10th least expensive market in the nation.
Most expensive gas prices
• Knoxville ($2.22)
• Nashville ($2.21)
• Morristown ($2.21)
Least expensive gas prices
• Cleveland ($2.13)
• Chattanooga ($2.13)
• Clarksville ($2.14)
Across the nation
According to the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) measurement, gasoline demand jumped from 7.53 million barrels per day to 8.11 million barrels per day.
Typically, a significant increase in demand results in a comparable decrease in supply, ultimately translating to more expensive pump prices. Surprisingly, the recent large jump in demand had little impact on gasoline supply and minimal impact on pump prices.
For the week ending Jan. 20, gasoline supply saw a small decrease of 300,000 barrels. At 245 million barrels, supply levels lag behind last year’s reading at this time by 15 million barrels.
What about oil?
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude decreased by 86 cents to settle at $52.36, AAA reported. Crude prices declined last week following market concern that crude demand may suffer as coronavirus infections rise and travel restrictions reduce crude demand.
Additionally, EIA’s latest weekly report revealed that total domestic crude inventories rose by 4.4 million barrels to 486.6 million barrels, which also put downward pressure on crude prices. For this week, crude prices may continue to drop if market concern about demand continues to grow.
To view daily gas price averages, visit gasprices.aaa.com.