Gas prices across the state and the nation decreased slightly last week after an increase in production and a dip in demand.
Tennessee’s state average is $2.68, which is a penny less than last week, 4 cents more than a month ago and $1.04 more than a year ago, according to AAA. The national average of $2.86 is also a penny less than a week ago, but 3 cents more than a month ago and $1 more than a year ago.
“After a wild March, Americans are seeing a little stability at the pump. On the week, 40 states’ averages either increased or decreased by only a penny or had no change at all,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson, in a press release.
“Cheaper crude oil prices will likely help to keep price fluctuation low this week.”
Most expensive gas prices in the state
- Memphis ($2.74)
- Jackson ($2.70)
- Johnson City ($2.70)
- Nashville ($2.70)
Least expensive gas prices in the state
- Chattanooga ($2.62)
- Cleveland ($2.62)
- Kingsport-Bristol ($2.66)
- Knoxville ($2.66)
Cheapest gas prices in the Tri-Cities
As of Monday afternoon on GasBuddy.com, the cheapest gas prices in each of the Tri-Cities can be found at the following places:
- Kingsport area — Valley Mart (Carters Valley Road in Church Hill): $2.48 per gallon for regular gas.
- Bristol area — Gas ‘N Go (Virginia Avenue in Bristol, Tennessee): $2.64 per gallon for regular gas.
- Johnson City area — Sam’s Club (Franklin Terrace Drive in Johnson City): $2.50 per gallon for regular gas.
Supply and demand
Refinery utilization is at its highest measurement this year: 84%. This strong utilization rate, as measured by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), helped contribute to the addition of 4 million barrels of gasoline, pushing overall supply levels to 234.5 million barrels for the week ending April 2.
With a 1.25% decrease, demand dropped slightly to 8.7 million barrels per day. That measurement is well above the 5.5 million barrels per day recorded one year ago, but still significantly lower than the 9.8 million barrels per day seen in early April 2019.
AAA expects April demand to remain below levels from 2019, but see healthy increases from a year ago, when many Americans were quarantining.
What about oil?
At the close of last week’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude decreased nearly 30 cents to settle at $59.32, AAA reported.
After hitting a 12-month high of $66 per barrel last month, crude oil prices have been on the decline. While last Monday saw a low of $58.65, prices fluctuated minimally throughout the week but never hit $60 per barrel.
A build in U.S. gasoline supply amid mixed feelings about ongoing COVID-19 concerns contributed to the lower prices.
To view daily gas price averages, visit gasprices.aaa.com.