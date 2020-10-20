NASHVILLE — Motorists in Tennessee and across the country are enjoying falling gas prices due to declining demand.
Tennessee gas prices dropped by a penny, on average, over the last week. The state average of $1.93 is a penny less than one month ago and 41 cents less than one year ago, AAA reported.
“Decreases in U.S. gasoline demand, supply and imports helped push pump prices lower on the week,” said Megan Cooper, AAA spokesperson, in a press release. “It’s likely that motorists will continue to see pump prices decline this week.”
Quick facts
• 90% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.
• The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.73 for regular unleaded.
• The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.23 for regular unleaded.
• Tennessee remains the ninth least expensive market in the nation.
Local averages
• Johnson City ($1.90)
• Kingsport-Bristol ($1.90)
Most expensive gas prices in the state
• Memphis ($1.97)
• Nashville ($1.96)
• Jackson ($1.96)
Least expensive gas prices in the state
• Chattanooga ($1.85)
• Cleveland ($1.88)
• Clarksville ($1.89)
Across the nation
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that gasoline demand backtracked for the week ending Oct. 9, decreasing from 8.90 million barrels per day to 8.58 million barrels per day.
Lower demand, even as total domestic stocks decreased by 1.6 million barrels to 225.1 million barrels and imports fell to their lowest rate since Sept. 18, has contributed to pump price decreases for the majority of the country.
The national average of $2.16 is 2 cents less than a week and month ago and 49 cents cheaper than last year, AAA said.
What about oil?
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude decreased by 8 cents to settle at $40.88, according to AAA.
Domestic crude prices decreased at the end of last week due to market concern regarding an increase in coronavirus infections worldwide. As more social restrictions are introduced, crude demand will likely decline.
The price drop occurred despite EIA’s new weekly report showing that total domestic crude inventories declined by 3.8 million barrels to 489.1 million barrels. For this week, ongoing demand concerns could cause prices to decrease further.
To view daily gas price averages, visit gasprices.aaa.com.