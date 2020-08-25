Gas prices inched slightly higher last week ahead of tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico.
Tennessee’s average gas price of $1.91 is 1 cent higher than last week, 2 cents less than a month ago and 39 cents less than a year ago, according to AAA. The state remains the eighth least expensive market in the U.S.
Least expensive gas prices
• Chattanooga ($1.84)
• Cleveland ($1.85)
• Kingsport-Bristol ($1.88)
Most expensive gas prices
• Jackson ($1.96)
• Memphis ($1.96)
• Nashville ($1.94)
Across the nation
At $2.18, the national gas price average increased by 1 cent on the week. That is the same price as a month ago and 41 cents cheaper than a year ago, AAA reported.
The minimal change reflects the slow movement at pumps across the country. Thirty states saw pump prices fluctuate by a penny, if at all. A few states in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest saw more significant jumps, including North Carolina (+7 cents), Kentucky (+6 cents), Virginia (+5 cents) and West Virginia (+5 cents), while Indiana (-5 cents) holds the spot for the largest weekly decrease.
The increase in these states could be a result of increased demand, but nationally demand saw a one-week decline.
“Gasoline stocks hit their lowest level since the pandemic began and demand dipped on the week, down to 8.6 million b/d,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson, in a press release. “These decreases typically lead to cheaper pump prices, but this summer we’ve seen atypical gas price trends.”
Tropical weather
This week the market is watching Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura. Marco, whose force is decreasing, is less of a concern. However, Laura is forecasted to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and strengthen more before hitting the coast.
According to the U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, approximately 58%, or 1.065 million barrels per day, of crude production in the Gulf of Mexico has been shuttered ahead of the storms and 114 (18%) platforms evacuated.
While gasoline stocks remain at a healthy level, if platforms and rigs are offline for an extended amount of time, supply could tighten and gas prices could be impacted, according to AAA.
What about oil?
At the end of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude decreased by 48 cents to settle at $42.34 per barrel, AAA reported.
Crude prices were supported by growth in the strength of the U.S. dollar. Additionally, domestic crude prices decreased despite the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report revealing that total domestic inventories decreased by 1.6 million barrels last week, lowering total stocks to 512.5 million barrels.
For this week, crude prices could increase, depending on the impact of Marco and Laura. If crude production continues to decrease and stays offline for an extended period, crude prices could increase as supply tightens.
To view daily gas price averages, visit gasprices.aaa.com.