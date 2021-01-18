NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s average gas price has increased for two consecutive weeks, up 5 cents over last week.
The state average of $2.19 is 22 cents more than one month ago and nearly 15 cents less than one year ago, according to AAA. Since last week, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by nearly 7 cents to $2.39.
“This week marks the second week of increases so far this year for Tennessee pump prices. Since Jan. 1, gas prices have increased a total of 15 cents,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, in a press release. “Market optimism surrounding the coronavirus vaccine, tightening supply and increasing crude oil prices are all factors helping to push gas prices higher.”
Quick facts
• 74% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.25.
• The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2 for regular unleaded.
• The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.45 for regular unleaded.
• Tennessee remains the 10th least expensive market in the nation.
Most expensive gas prices in the state
• Morristown ($2.23)
• Knoxville ($2.22)
• Cleveland ($2.20)
Least expensive gas prices in the state
• Chattanooga ($2.13)
• Clarksville ($2.14)
• Kingsport ($2.15)
Across the nation
The national average is nearly 18 cents more than a month ago and nearly 17 cents less than a year ago, according to AAA.
Pump prices have increased as gas demand remains low at 7.53 million barrels per day and total refinery utilization increased from 80.7% to 82% in the latest weekly report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
What about oil?
At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 66 cents to settle at $53.57, AAA reported.
Crude prices continued to increase last week due to market optimism that coronavirus vaccines will help crude demand recover this year. Additionally, EIA’s new weekly report helped bolster prices, detailing that total domestic crude inventories declined by 3.2 million barrels to 482.2 million barrels last week.
If crude prices continue to sustain prices above $50 per barrel alongside higher refinery utilization rates and demand, drivers could see pump prices continue to climb through the week.
To view daily gas price averages, visit gasprices.aaa.com.