NASHVILLE — After multiple weeks of significant increases at the pump, Tennessee gas prices, on average, only increased about a penny over last week.
The state average is now $2.69, which is 28 cents more than one month ago and nearly 78 cents more than one year ago, according to AAA.
“A dip in demand along with a simultaneous increase in supply and refinery utilization has contributed to slower movement in gas price increases,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, in a press release.
“This week, motorists can expect fluctuation at the pump. However, large jumps are not likely for the majority of consumers,” she said.
Quick facts
• 76% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.75.
• The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.48 for regular unleaded.
• The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.94 for regular unleaded.
• Tennessee ranks as the 12th least expensive market in the nation.
Most expensive gas prices
• Memphis ($2.74)
• Johnson City ($2.72)
• Jackson ($2.72)
Least expensive gas prices
• Cleveland ($2.61)
• Clarksville ($2.63)
• Chattanooga ($2.63)
Across the nation
After weeks of seeing almost daily increases, the national gas price average is showing signs of stability, holding steady at $2.88 for the last five days, AAA reported. Still, the average is the highest price since May 2019 and is more expensive on the week (+2 cents), month (+25 cents) and year (+74 cents).
In its latest weekly reports, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows demand decreased from 8.7 million barrels per day to 8.4 million barrels per day, indicating that Americans are slowly returning to the road, likely due to more schools opening and spring break.
Further, supply increased from 231.6 million barrels to 232 million barrels. While still one of the lowest levels of 2021, the increase in supply is promising alongside increasing refinery utilization rates, which jumped from 69% to 76%. That is just seven percentage points away from utilization levels before February’s Texas winter storm, AAA reported.
Further aiding the more modest jumps at the pump in the last week is the lower price of crude oil. Crude averaged around $63 per barrel, down $2 per barrel from the previous week’s average of $65 per barrel.
What about oil?
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude increased by $1.42 cents to settle at $61.42, AAA reported.
The price of crude increased Friday after Saudi Arabia reported a drone attack on an oil facility that caused a fire but no injuries or damage. Crude prices declined on the week, though, due to market concern that demand may stumble as some countries restart coronavirus restrictions to curb growing infection rates.
The decrease in crude prices was also supported by EIA reporting that total crude inventories increased by 2.4 million barrels to 500.8 million barrels. For this week, crude prices may decline further if demand concerns persist.
To view daily gas price averages, visit gasprices.aaa.com.