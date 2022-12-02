KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School students and the school community continue to mourn a seventh-grade football player.
The 12-year-old from Kingsport died in a tragic shooting accident last week in Rogersville two days before his 13th birthday. He was buried on Thursday.
Kylen Rhea Vaughn died on Wednesday, Nov. 23, according to his obituary from Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services and information from multiple social media postings. He was born Nov. 25, 2009, and would have turned 13 the day after Thanksgiving.
His receiving of friends and funeral were held this Thursday at Oak Hill Funeral Home in Kingsport, followed by burial in a mausoleum there.
He had lived in Kingsport all his life.
Kylen was attending Sullivan Heights Middle School. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and camping, according to his obituary. He also loved spending time with his family, where he was the “life of the party,” the obituary said.
“He had a great personality that drew people to him,” said Kylen’s grandfather, Tony Vaughn. “He had a smile that attracted people to him, and he wanted to be friends with everyone.”
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Kayla Vaughn; sister, Kymberlynn Vaughn; special sister, Kendra; grandparents, Tony and Susie Vaughn; maternal great grandparents, Allen “Big Daddy” and Martha “Nannie” Stigall; aunt and uncle, Ashley and Joey Vanover and uncle Ronnie Vaughn; special cousins, Dylan, Halo, Bell Bell, Kenzie and Malchom; special friends, Logan, Mason, Chloe, Grayson and Cal and the Sullivan Heights Middle School football team, coaches, faculty and parents.
A member of the Sullivan Heights Huskies football team, Kylen was honored on Monday by students, faculty and staff at Sullivan Heights Middle and West Ridge High School wearing the school’s blue in his memory.
Students and others are asked to submit memories of him to the main office at Sullivan Heights by this afternoon. They will then be compiled into a booklet to be presented to his family.
Tony said since Kylen’s passing the community has rallied around his family.
“The community as a whole has been wonderful,” Tony said. “To see the outpouring of friendship from people who knew Kylen really has been a blessing to us.”