Friends, family and strangers have rallied to help a Church Hill woman with a rare disease.
“We are just overwhelmed,” Trina Blevins, her mother, said.
Twenty-one-year old Isabel Blevins suffers from a condition called hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. It is an inherited disease caused by defects in collagen.
She is scheduled to go to Germany next month for a surgery that the family hopes will make her life a little more normal.
Trina said, so far, the family has raised more than $50,000 for the trip and surgery, which are expected to cost about $100,000.
Two fundraisers are currently in progress. One is a benefit concert being performed on Saturday, and the second is a bake sale.
The concert on Saturday will feature Phillips & Banks, a progressive gospel quartet from Kingsport.
It will start at 6 p.m. at Ridgeview Baptist Church, 234 Hurd Road, in Church Hill.
The cost of admission will be a love offering for Isabel.
Trina said a member of the group previously attended her church, so she reached out through friends on how the band could help.
“They were more than happy to help and graciously said they would do what they could to help,” she said.
The other fundraising event is being put on by Adrienne Batara and Maxine Poole, who both work for Kingsport, and Jane Bowman.
The fundraising event is called “Sweets for Isabel” and can be found on Facebook.
Orders are being taken until June 10, and those who order can pick up their baked goods at Kingsport City Hall on June 16.
The selections include lemon bars, s’mores brownies and salted caramel cupcakes. Individual items are $3 and half a dozen of the items are $15.
There will also be chocolate crinkle cookies — $5 for a half-dozen and $10 for a dozen.
Trina said they had no idea the bake sale was going on until it came up on her Facebook one day.
“I had no idea they were doing that,” she said. “It was a surprise.”
She said Isabel is now getting ready for the trip to Germany. She said right now there is hope, but also a lot of emotions.
“She’s getting there,” Trina said. “She’s kind of nervous.”