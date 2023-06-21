KINGSPORT — Fun Fest fans will be able to start purchasing merchandising for this year’s festivities starting Friday at 10 a.m.
Fun Fest has been a part of the Kingsport community since 1981. According to their website, it was founded with the original objective to “promote unity, harmony, fellowship and cooperation among people in the greater Kingsport Area.” This year’s Fun Fest will take place from July 14 to July 22.
The Fun Fest store will be located in the lobby of the Kingsport Chamber, located at 400 Clinchfield St. It will include merchandise such as the new 2023 Fun Fest shirt in three different color options: red, yellow and navy. Other clothing items include a performance tee, sweatshirt, long sleeve tee, socks and hats. Coffee mugs, puzzles, yard flags, keychains and clear bags with the Fun Fest logo will also be available for purchase.
Tickets and pre-registration forms for events are available online and in-store. The Fun Fest Concert Series tickets are $15 each for the Thursday show, featuring Ellie Holcomb and Danny Gokey. Friday and Saturday’s shows are $20, featuring performances from Johnnyswim and Boyz II Men on Friday; Brittney Spencer, Chris Lane and Clay Walker will perform on Saturday.
The Fun Fest store will be open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed on Sundays and July 4. There will be merchandise tents outside the stadium during the concert series. Merchandise will also be available through the Fun Fest website for a limited time.
To pre-register for an event, purchase tickets or merchandise, visit funfest.net/.