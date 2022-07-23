KINGSPORT — Community leaders came up with an idea.
More than four decades ago, the board of Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce started a revenue study committee. Its members came back with a plan: Start a community fundraiser.
The idea of Community Unity came alive.
It then morphed into the festival seen now: Fun Fest.
“It’s held its own throughout the years,” said Don Royston, who was on the board when the festival first started.
The nine-day celebration is now wrapping up, but organizers aren’t standing still.
“We are already planning next year before this year ends,” Emily Thompson, Fun Fest director, said.
Fun Fest was launched 42 years ago under the Community Unity banner. Royston said the first events saw executives loaned from local businesses step in to help lead.
“It never would have happened without them,” he said.
Royston said the ability to keep holding a festival is due to its top-down structure and community involvement and ownership.
While most festivals are organized by a select few and staged within a certain area, Fun Fest is organized by many different organizations and groups across the city, who hold mini festivals within the festival.
“Everybody enjoys it and everybody pitches in to do their share,” Royston said.
Miles Burdine, president of the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce, said he was hired in 1994 as director of the event. He held that position for five years.
He has seen changes through the years such as the Crazy Boat Race coming and going. It was a popular part of the festival, but it was too demanding, he said.
Seeing what works and what doesn’t lets organizers make changes, giving the festival flexibility.
“Some events have grown. Some have gone away,” Burdine said.
Organizers wanted Fun Fest events to be free and inexpensive, but as the event has grown, so have some of the costs.
Bringing in artists for the concert series staging the productions have become more expensive.
But Burdine said it still impresses him that the festival keeps going.
“Over 40 years is quite remarkable,” he noted.
The show must go on, though, and next year’s show has already started.
“It’s a year-round cycle,” Thompson said.
Fun Fest is part of Visit Kingsport and all staff members play a part in getting the festival together, Thompson said.
Each year, thousands of volunteers work to make the event runs smoothly.
“It’s not one person managing 80-plus events, ever,” she said.
Festival events are hosted in more than 40 locations across the city.
The concerts take the most time and logistics, and the parade also has a lot of moving parts, Thompson said.
But, in the end, it’s worth it.
“I love every ounce of it,” she said. “Even the horrible parts.”
The best time for her is the Sunday after the festival ends. But not for what you might think. It’s not because it’s over.
It’s because she can look at social media, browse posts and see comments and photos from people who attended.
She can see what her work and that of the thousands of volunteers has meant to the community and see the different views of those who attend.
“Every person sees it in different ways,” she said.