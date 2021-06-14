Alec Strickland has come a long way as a graphic designer in the music and entertainment industry, but Fun Fest has reconnected him with his roots.
A Kingsport native, Strickland is the creator of this year’s Fun Fest logo — a sharp, retro-inspired design with a “rock-slant” in his words.
Strickland, 34, broke into the music industry as a singer and guitarist in his own rock band, The New Pacific. While touring, he networked with various artists. “That’s how I got my start.”
He studied marketing at East Tennessee State University and later moved to Florida to pursue an education in music business and production. Then, he was off to the West Coast, where he spent over a decade creating art and developing websites for creators in Los Angeles.
Today, he is a father of twin children and the founder of Volt Creative, a Nashville-based digital media arts agency. He has created content for some of the biggest names in the music industry — Foo Fighters, Luke Bryan, Norah Jones, Iggy Pop and Carrie Underwood to name a few.
But before he began rubbing shoulders with Grammy-award winning artists, Strickland was a student at Sullivan South High School.
He remembers going to Fun Fest as a child, running in the Crazy 8’s and watching NSYNC perform when they headlined in 1998.
“It’s the best weekend in Kingsport,” he said with a smile in his voice.
Strickland learned about the opportunity to design the Fun Fest logo through his mother, Denise Strickland, who encouraged him to enter in the Spirit of Fun Fest Design contest earlier this year.
“I was like, ‘Why not?’”
Not only did Strickland coin the slogan “40 Years of Fun,” as a tribute to the festival’s 40th anniversary, but he also designed the cover art for headliner Darius Rucker’s newest single “Beers and Sunshine.”
“It’s nice to get out and see the world a bit ... [but] it’s important to me to stay connected with the city I was raised in. I’m honored to have had a hand in this and contribute to this community-oriented festival of fun!”