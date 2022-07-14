KINGSPORT — The streets of Kingsport will soon come alive with parade floats, painted trash cans, chalk art, food trucks, hot air balloons, fireworks and more.
This summer marks the 41st year of Fun Fest in the Model City.
The community festival kicks off this weekend and continues through July 23. The nine-day event features more than 80 events for attendees to enjoy.
“Generations of Kingsport residents have circled these dates in July,” said 2022 Fun Fest Chairman Jeff Fleming. Attendees “look forward to gathering with friends, family, and guests — and meeting newcomers who have joined the community too.”
Fun Fest will kick off on Friday with a Rediscover Kingsport scavenger hunt, lunch with a live performance from the ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band, Senior Fest and the Fun Fest parade.
On Saturday, action-seekers can participate in the Fun Fest Medallion Hunt, another Rediscover Kingsport scavenger hunt, the Crazy 8’s Race, an FIA Ladies Workout, Pickle in the Park, Days Gone By — Old Tyme Games, an Adult One-Pitch Softball Tourna- ment, a Carousel Birthday Party, Wiffle Ball, Little 8’s Youth Field Day, and the Almost Crazy 3k Run/Walk.
Those seeking more serene activities may find pleasure in the Fishing Derby, Chalk Walk, Birding Kingsport Bird Walk, “Paint Kingsport” Plein Air Art Show, Downtown Street Fair, Touch-a-Truck, #Made in Kingsport, Reart at the Restore, Netherland Inn/Hammond House Open House, Gem & Mineral Show, Healthy Lifestyle Expo, or a Patriotic Tribute by Lamplight Theatre.
On Sunday, Fun Fest will include events such as an Outdoor Volleyball Tournament; Big Lon’s Vinyl Record Expo; Lazy Days of Summer Handmade Market; the Spin, Sprint, Splash Kids Triathlon; Miss Kingsport & Miss Sullivan County Scholarship Pageant; Hamlett Dobson Farm Fest; and Gospel Concert- Mountain View UMC.
The Rediscover Kingsport scavenger hunt, the “Paint Kingsport” Plein Art Show, the Gem & Mineral Show, Wiffle Ball, and the Patriotic Tribute by Lamplight Theatre will also make a reappearance.
Additionally, Allandale Mansion will host a Family Picnic, Mansion Tours and Croquet.
Monday, July 18, will feature several events for those interested in the arts. Those events include the “Paint Kingsport” Plein Art Show, Rhythm in Riverview Featuring the Extraordinaires, the Has Beens Dance, and the Appalachian Express Chorus.
Attendees can also expect the Rediscover Kingsport Scavenger Hunt, Birding Kingsport Bird Walk, Adult One Pitch Softball Tournament, Kids Central presented by Niswonger Children’s Hospital, Wiffle Ball, Fun Fest Pool Party, Picnic for the Physically and Mentally Challenged, Peak’s Fun Fest Dog Show, and Bread in a Bag.
Tuesday, July 19, will offer events to get participants moving.
The Rediscover Kingsport Scavenger Hunt, FIA Ladies Workout, F3 Men’s Workout, Dollar Days at Bays Mountain Park, Baseball Skills Camp, Putt-Putt Fun Fest Tournament, Adult One Pitch Softball Tournament, Wiffle Ball, Splash Dance at Kids Central, and Community Square and Round Dance make up those events.
There will also be a “Paint Kingsport” Plein Air Art Show, Kids Central presented by Niswonger Children’s Hospital, the Appalachian Express Chorus, and Sunshine Tie Dye.
The Taste, a Fun Fest favorite, is set to open Wednesday, July 20. A variety of food trucks will be showcased as attendees enjoy food and camaraderie.
The Rediscover Kingsport Scavenger Hunt, “Paint Kingsport” Plein Air Art Show, Wiffle Ball, Basketball Knockout Tournament, Smiles and Sight Community Appreciation Day, Evening Zipline, Lazy Crazy Triathlon, and Giant Screen Outdoor Movie Featuring Encanto will also take place on Wednesday.
Zach Williams and opening act Shane & Shane kickstart the Sunset Concert Series on Thursday, July 21.
Other events that day will include the Rediscover Kingsport Scavenger Hunt, FIA Ladies Workout, F3 Men’s Workout, Birding Kingsport Bird Walk, “Paint Kingsport” Plein Air Art Show, Wiffle Ball, The Taste and Moonlight Hike at Bays Mountain Park.
Fun Fest nears its end on Friday, July 22.
Events will include Rediscover Kingsport Scavenger Hunt, “Paint Kingsport” Plein Air Art Show, Wiffle Ball, The Taste, Disc Golf Tournament, and Hot Air Balloon Glow.
Jamey Johnson will also perform alongside his opening act, Colt Ford.
The Rediscover Kingsport Scavenger Hunt, FIA Ladies Workout, “Paint Kingsport” Plein Air Art Show, Fun Fest Car Show & Cruise-In, Wiffle Ball, The Taste, Hot Air Balloon Rally, and Music at the mansion: 80 Years of Movie Music are scheduled for Saturday, July 23.
The popular Breakfast with the Balloons will take place in the morning.
Later that evening there will be a performance featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd and opening act Dalton Dover.
Following the music will be the Eastman Fireworks Spectacular.
“Many cities would be glad to have one day of events like ours” Fleming said. “Private sponsors and volunteers make it possible to have nine action-packed days for all ages and interests.”