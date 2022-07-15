KINGSPORT — Broad Street will be transformed into a canvas for local artists on Saturday.
The Select Seven Credit Union wanted to bring a new event to Fun Fest.
After researching new events and attending seminars, Select Seven officials determined that the Chalk Walk was a new and upcoming event at festivals in the Southeast.
They decided to give it a try.
Thus, the Chalk Walk will return for its fourth year at Fun Fest.
The event calls all aspiring artists to engage in some friendly competition.
Chalking will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m.
Individual participants will receive one box of chalk and a 10-by-10 space on the sidewalk. The cost to enter is $10.
Group participants will also receive one box of chalk and a 10-by-10 space on the sidewalk. The group entry fee is $35. No more than four people can be in a group.
Children are also invited to participate. There will be 2.5-by-2.5 spaces on the sidewalk dedicated for children.
Outside art materials are allowed. Examples include extra chalk, water, pool noodles, knee pads, paint brushes, etc.
The judging process will start at 1 p.m.
Judges will look at different criteria and categories to choose a winner.
The top three artists will receive a trophy and cash prize.
“We have had some amazing winners the past three years,” said Select Seven President Kevin Jones. “We have so many talented people in Kingsport, the drawings amaze me each year.”
Registration for the event is still available at the Fun Fest store or any Select Seven Branch location. Registration will also be open the morning of the contest.
“We hope to one day fill the sidewalks of downtown, and maybe grow the popularity that out of town chalk artists would want to come to town and enter.” Jones said. “... come down, have fun, and just participate with your family and friends.”
